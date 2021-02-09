Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher at open; Infosys, ONGC top gainers

Market at close on Monday

The Sensex closed above 51,000 points for the first time while the Nifty smashed past the 15,100-mark on Monday as the post-Budget rally continued for the sixth session amid strong corporate results and robust foreign fund inflows.

A persistently bullish trend in global markets further bolstered risk appetite, traders said.

After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22% higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28% to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80. It touched an intra-day record of 15,159.90.

Investor wealth climbed by nearly ₹2.50 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies reaching ₹202.82 lakh crore.