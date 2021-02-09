Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty inch higher at open; Infosys, ONGC top gainers

Market opening Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Tuesday after a record-setting day on Wall Street. Sensex opened at 51,484.23, up 135.46 points or 0.26%, while Nifty climbed 48.35 points or 0.32% to open at 15,164.15. Ultratech Cement, up over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Titan, RIL, Asian Paints and Nestle India. HDFC Bank, L&T and Axis Bank were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 24 opened in the green. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:07am, Sensex was at 51,484.67, up 135.9 points or 0.26%, while Nifty advanced 48.35 points or 0.32% at 15,164.15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Stocks to Watch Future Retail, BPCL, Essar Shipping, Torrent Pharma and GE Power are among the top ten stocks that could be in focus today. (Full report)

Market at close on Monday The Sensex closed above 51,000 points for the first time while the Nifty smashed past the 15,100-mark on Monday as the post-Budget rally continued for the sixth session amid strong corporate results and robust foreign fund inflows. A persistently bullish trend in global markets further bolstered risk appetite, traders said. After touching a lifetime high of 51,523.38 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 617.14 points or 1.22% higher at its record closing peak of 51,348.77. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 191.55 points or 1.28% to its lifetime closing high of 15,115.80. It touched an intra-day record of 15,159.90. Investor wealth climbed by nearly ₹2.50 lakh crore, with the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed companies reaching ₹202.82 lakh crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets track Wall Street records The global equity rally took a breather in Asia Tuesday as investors mulled stimulus prospects and the impact of rising inflation expectations with stocks at record highs. Seoul's KOSPI jumped 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei advanced 0.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was a little changed. China's Shanghai Composite advanced nearly 1%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was flat. Australia's ASX200 fell 0.5%.