Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests Indian shares may open higher; RBI policy eyed

Oil prices ease

Oil prices eased a few cents early in trade on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25%.

Brent was down 9 cents at $43.25 a barrel, having gained more than 3% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5 cents to $41.14 after also falling more than 3% on Thursday.