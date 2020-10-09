Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests Indian shares may open higher; RBI policy eyed

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests Indian shares may open higher; RBI policy eyed2 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2020, 08:44 AM IST
- Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce policy decision of the MPC at 10 am. This is the first meeting of the new MPC which was formed after the appointment of three external members
Track this space for latest stock market updates.
RBI policy: The six MPC members who will decide on interest rates
The newly-appointed monetary policy committee will announce its first bi-monthly policy decision today and all eyes are on this rate-setting committee. While the government recently appointed Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R. Varma and Shashanka Bhide to the MPC, other members include RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, deputy governor Michael Patra and executive director Mridul Saggar. Mint takes a closer look at who they are.
RBI policy: Four things to watch out for
The Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das will announce policy decision of the Monetary Policy Committee today. Here are the four things to watch out for.
Oil prices ease
Oil prices eased a few cents early in trade on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25%.
Brent was down 9 cents at $43.25 a barrel, having gained more than 3% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5 cents to $41.14 after also falling more than 3% on Thursday.
Stocks to Watch: Banks and financials in focus as RBI to announce policy
Banks and financials, TCS, Future Retail, Vedanta will be in focus today. Steel Strips Wheels will be among companies that will announce results today.
RBI policy to steer markets momentum
Indian equities are likely to react to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the 30-share index Sensex ended at 40,182.67, gaining 303.72 points or 0.76%. The Nifty closed at 11,834.60, gaining 95.75 points or 0.82%..
Minority wants RBI to cut rates, consensus favours clarity on inflation outlook
The Reserve Bank of India’s newly constituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee concludes its three-day brainstorming on the state of the country’s economy today. While the consensus is that the MPC will hold key interest rates steady, there’s a minority voice that’s still hoping for a rate cut, even if it’s a 15 basis point shave, for the sake of intent and optics. This section believes that growth, and not inflation, should be the priority of the central bank for the time being.
Asia markets gain
Asian shares were higher on Friday as hopes of a US stimulus deal helped investors overlook weaker-than-expected jobs data and growing global coronavirus cases. Shanghai Composite is up 1.6%, while Hang Seng is 0.04% higher. Taiwain is up 1%
Wall Street closes higher
US stocks ended higher on Thursday as comments by US President Donald Trump fuelled hopes of fresh fiscal support, while data underscored the view that the labor market recovery was struggling to gain momentum.
Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.43%, S&P 500 gained 0.80%, and Nasdaq Composite added 0.5%.
