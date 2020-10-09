Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests Indian shares may open higher; RBI policy eyed

Oil prices ease Oil prices eased a few cents early in trade on Friday in a breather at the end of a week of big gains propelled by a strike in Norway that raised the prospect of supply from the major producer being slashed by up to 25%. Brent was down 9 cents at $43.25 a barrel, having gained more than 3% on Thursday. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 5 cents to $41.14 after also falling more than 3% on Thursday.

RBI policy to steer markets momentum Indian equities are likely to react to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Friday. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Thursday, the 30-share index Sensex ended at 40,182.67, gaining 303.72 points or 0.76%. The Nifty closed at 11,834.60, gaining 95.75 points or 0.82%..

Minority wants RBI to cut rates, consensus favours clarity on inflation outlook The Reserve Bank of India’s newly constituted six-member Monetary Policy Committee concludes its three-day brainstorming on the state of the country’s economy today. While the consensus is that the MPC will hold key interest rates steady, there’s a minority voice that’s still hoping for a rate cut, even if it’s a 15 basis point shave, for the sake of intent and optics. This section believes that growth, and not inflation, should be the priority of the central bank for the time being.

Asia markets gain Asian shares were higher on Friday as hopes of a US stimulus deal helped investors overlook weaker-than-expected jobs data and growing global coronavirus cases. Shanghai Composite is up 1.6%, while Hang Seng is 0.04% higher. Taiwain is up 1%