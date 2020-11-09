Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain
India’s stock markets delivered 16.4% CAGR in the following four years. Photo: Mint
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain

3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 10:06 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Markets jumped at open with Sensex crossing 42,500 mark and Nifty reclaiming 12,420 tracking global cues. Monday began with a continuation of last week’s embrace of risk, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US election

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

09 Nov 2020, 10:06:44 AM IST

ITC down

The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of 3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of 4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.

09 Nov 2020, 10:00:05 AM IST

Gold prices rise for third day

Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets today, as the precious metals extended recent gains in global markets. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.16% to 52,252 per 10 gram while silver surged 0.8% to 65,880 per kg. Gold prices had rallied sharply last week, gaining around 1,500 per 10 gram over 5 days. On the other hand, silver had logged weekly gain of about 4,000 per kg. In August, gold had hit a record high of 56,200 per 10 gram.

09 Nov 2020, 09:54:29 AM IST

Sensex in green

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:45:52 AM IST

Nifty top gainers and losers

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:34:26 AM IST

Nifty Bnak

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:25:25 AM IST

Nifty sectoral indices at open

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:23:48 AM IST

Sensex, Nifty cross earlier highs hit in January

Indices hit a record high on Monday led by positive cues as US election results triggered risk appetite globally.

Sensex was at 42,417.35, up 524 points, while Nifty was 12427 at opening session.

Bank, IT, pharma were the leading sectors

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:17:04 AM IST

Markets open at record high

09 Nov 2020, 09:09:33 AM IST

Sensex constituents at pre-open

View Full Image
09 Nov 2020, 09:08:19 AM IST

Markets at pre-open

Nifty, Sensex opened 1% higher in pre-open

09 Nov 2020, 08:50:57 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among the top ten stocks that may be in news today. (Full report)

09 Nov 2020, 08:36:10 AM IST

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over ₹2.30 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by 2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by 68,430.18 crore to 7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.

The valuation of HDFC zoomed by 38,484.05 crore to reach 3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained 34,892.98 crore to 3,05,629.04 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap jumped by 33,649.7 crore to 3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added 22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to 4,74,242.93 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by 16,285.35 crore to 10,16,239.59 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by 8,810.72 crore to 2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by 5,169.03 crore to reach 4,92,067.57 crore.

09 Nov 2020, 08:21:19 AM IST

Market at close on Friday

Rising for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 553 points and closed at a nearly 10-month high on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid largely positive global market sentiment.

The 30-share BSE index ended 552.90 points or 1.34% higher at 41,893.06, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18% to 12,263.55.

09 Nov 2020, 08:21:19 AM IST

Asian stocks inch higher

Asian markets headed for a fresh record high amid optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency. Monday began with a continuation of last week’s embrace of risk, after Biden was declared the winner of the US election on Saturday.

Australia's ASX All Ordinaries jumped 1.70%

China's Shanghai SE Composite Index climbed 1.08%

Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.16%

Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.88%

Taiwan's TSEC 50 Index added 0.93%

Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.5%

09 Nov 2020, 08:21:19 AM IST

Wall Street ends higher

US stocks held near the unchanged mark on Friday to close out a strong week as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.78 points, or 0.24%, to 28,323.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 points, or 0.03%, to 3,509.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.30 points, or 0.04%, to 11,895.23.

