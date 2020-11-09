Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain

Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2020, 10:06 AM IST
- Markets jumped at open with Sensex crossing 42,500 mark and Nifty reclaiming 12,420 tracking global cues. Monday began with a continuation of last week’s embrace of risk, after Joe Biden was declared the winner of the US election
ITC down
The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.
Gold prices rise for third day
Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets today, as the precious metals extended recent gains in global markets. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.16% to ₹52,252 per 10 gram while silver surged 0.8% to ₹65,880 per kg. Gold prices had rallied sharply last week, gaining around ₹1,500 per 10 gram over 5 days. On the other hand, silver had logged weekly gain of about ₹4,000 per kg. In August, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.
Sensex in green
Nifty top gainers and losers
Nifty Bnak
Nifty sectoral indices at open
Sensex, Nifty cross earlier highs hit in January
Indices hit a record high on Monday led by positive cues as US election results triggered risk appetite globally.
Sensex was at 42,417.35, up 524 points, while Nifty was 12427 at opening session.
Bank, IT, pharma were the leading sectors
Markets open at record high
Sensex constituents at pre-open
Markets at pre-open
Nifty, Sensex opened 1% higher in pre-open
Stocks to Watch
ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among the top ten stocks that may be in news today. (Full report)
M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over ₹2.30 lakh crore
The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by ₹2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack.
The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹68,430.18 crore to ₹7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.
The valuation of HDFC zoomed by ₹38,484.05 crore to reach ₹3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹34,892.98 crore to ₹3,05,629.04 crore.
Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap jumped by ₹33,649.7 crore to ₹3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added ₹22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,74,242.93 crore.
The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by ₹16,285.35 crore to ₹10,16,239.59 crore.
Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by ₹8,810.72 crore to ₹2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by ₹5,169.03 crore to reach ₹4,92,067.57 crore.
Market at close on Friday
Rising for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 553 points and closed at a nearly 10-month high on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid largely positive global market sentiment.
The 30-share BSE index ended 552.90 points or 1.34% higher at 41,893.06, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18% to 12,263.55.
Asian stocks inch higher
Asian markets headed for a fresh record high amid optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency. Monday began with a continuation of last week’s embrace of risk, after Biden was declared the winner of the US election on Saturday.
Australia's ASX All Ordinaries jumped 1.70%
China's Shanghai SE Composite Index climbed 1.08%
Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.16%
Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.88%
Taiwan's TSEC 50 Index added 0.93%
Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.5%
Wall Street ends higher
US stocks held near the unchanged mark on Friday to close out a strong week as Democratic challenger Joe Biden edged closer to victory in the presidential election, while the monthly jobs report underscored the hurdles still facing the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 66.78 points, or 0.24%, to 28,323.4, the S&P 500 lost 1.01 points, or 0.03%, to 3,509.44 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.30 points, or 0.04%, to 11,895.23.
