Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over ₹2.30 lakh crore

The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by ₹2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack.

The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹68,430.18 crore to ₹7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies.

The valuation of HDFC zoomed by ₹38,484.05 crore to reach ₹3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹34,892.98 crore to ₹3,05,629.04 crore.

Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap jumped by ₹33,649.7 crore to ₹3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added ₹22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,74,242.93 crore.

The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by ₹16,285.35 crore to ₹10,16,239.59 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by ₹8,810.72 crore to ₹2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by ₹5,169.03 crore to reach ₹4,92,067.57 crore.