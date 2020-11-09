Market LIVE: Indices open at all-time high, Sensex jumps 600 pts; IT, banks gain

ITC down The consumer goods major reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,413.44 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of ₹4,174.69 crore during July-September quarter a year ago.

Gold prices rise for third day Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets today, as the precious metals extended recent gains in global markets. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.16% to ₹52,252 per 10 gram while silver surged 0.8% to ₹65,880 per kg. Gold prices had rallied sharply last week, gaining around ₹1,500 per 10 gram over 5 days. On the other hand, silver had logged weekly gain of about ₹4,000 per kg. In August, gold had hit a record high of ₹56,200 per 10 gram.

Sensex, Nifty cross earlier highs hit in January Indices hit a record high on Monday led by positive cues as US election results triggered risk appetite globally. Sensex was at 42,417.35, up 524 points, while Nifty was 12427 at opening session. Bank, IT, pharma were the leading sectors View Full Image

Markets open at record high

Markets at pre-open Nifty, Sensex opened 1% higher in pre-open

Stocks to Watch ITC, HCL Infosystems, Adani Enterprises and Lakshmi Vilas Bank are among the top ten stocks that may be in news today. (Full report)

M-cap of nine of top-10 most valued firms zooms over ₹2.30 lakh crore The combined market valuation of nine of the top-10 most valued companies zoomed by ₹2,30,219.82 crore last week, with HDFC twins leading the pack. The market capitalisation of HDFC Bank jumped by ₹68,430.18 crore to ₹7,19,948.29 crore, emerging as the biggest gainer among the most valued companies. The valuation of HDFC zoomed by ₹38,484.05 crore to reach ₹3,83,771.94 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained ₹34,892.98 crore to ₹3,05,629.04 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank's market cap jumped by ₹33,649.7 crore to ₹3,39,980.79 crore and Infosys added ₹22,489.7 crore to take its valuation to ₹4,74,242.93 crore. The mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) rose by ₹16,285.35 crore to ₹10,16,239.59 crore. Bharti Airtel's valuation rose by ₹8,810.72 crore to ₹2,45,363.69 crore and Hindustan Unilever gained by ₹5,169.03 crore to reach ₹4,92,067.57 crore.

Market at close on Friday Rising for the fifth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex rallied 553 points and closed at a nearly 10-month high on Friday, tracking gains in index-heavyweights Reliance Industries and HDFC twins amid largely positive global market sentiment. The 30-share BSE index ended 552.90 points or 1.34% higher at 41,893.06, while the broader NSE Nifty surged 143.25 points or 1.18% to 12,263.55.

Asian stocks inch higher Asian markets headed for a fresh record high amid optimism about the outlook under a Joe Biden presidency. Monday began with a continuation of last week’s embrace of risk, after Biden was declared the winner of the US election on Saturday. Australia's ASX All Ordinaries jumped 1.70% China's Shanghai SE Composite Index climbed 1.08% Hong Kong's Hang Seng 1.16% Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 1.88% Taiwan's TSEC 50 Index added 0.93% Singapore's SGX Nifty was up 0.5%