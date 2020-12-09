Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh record highs; RIL, HDFC Bank lead

RBI’s liquidity pledge revs up demand for short-end India bonds Bullish bets on India’s short-term bonds are making a comeback after the central bank pledged to maintain abundant liquidity in the banking system to support the economy. The Reserve Bank of India surprised bond traders on Friday when it didn’t take steps to pare back on the cash glut that caused short-term rates to collapse. Instead, it reiterated liquidity support for the debt market with instruments including open-market bond purchases. (Full report)

Rupee surges 11 paise to 73.49 against US dollar in early trade The rupee strengthened by 11 paise to 73.49 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday, supported by foreign portfolio flows and strong opening in domestic equities. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.58 against the US dollar, then gained further ground and touched 73.49, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, the rupee surged by 30 paise to settle at a one-and-a-half month high of 73.60 against the US dollar.

DMart gains over 20% in last six sessions Shares of Avenue Supermart Ltd, which operates the popular hypermarket chain DMart surged nearly 20% in the last six sessions, hitting record high on the back of higher volumes. The stock hit an all time high of ₹2752 on BSE. Since 27 Nov till date, the script has risen 20.16%. So far this year it advanced 47%.

Indian bank up 5.3% State-owned Indian Bank has raised ₹1,048 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The bank has successfully raised tier I capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant additional tier I perpetual bonds aggregating to ₹1,048 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Sebi suggests compliance standards for index providers Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday proposed a set of compliance standards for index providers, which design and develop indices, in a bid to ensure quality and integrity of such gauges. The suggested framework is based on IOSCO (International Organization of Securities Commissions) principles, practices observed in the foreign jurisdictions and suitability for domestic markets, Sebi said in a consultation paper. The regulator proposed that the index provider should be compliant with 'Principles for Financial Benchmarks' set out by IOSCO, both on initial and continuous basis. The major indices on the NSE are managed by NSE Indices, a NSE group company, which maintains indices comprising broad-based benchmark indices, sector indices and customised indices. At BSE, the major indices, including Sensex, are managed by Asia Index Pvt Ltd, a 50-50 joint venture between the exchange and S&P Dow Jones Indices Llc, the world's largest provider of financial market indices.

JSW Steel drops 0.3% JSW Steel on Tuesday reported a 3% growth in its crude steel production to 13.32 lakh tonnes (LT) for November 2020. The company's output stood at 12.90 LT in the corresponding month last year, the steelmaker said in a statement. During the month under review, there was a 6% growth in the production of flat-rolled products at 9.61 LT compared to 9.09 LT in November 2019.

Market outlook "The markets have once again opened on an enthusiastic note but we are still in the midst of the resistance zone of 13400-13700. Regular booking of profits would be a prudent way of approaching the index. While the trend is bullish, traders must trade cautiously and upgrade stop losses so as to conserve their profits. 13100 is a good support for this week," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

ICICI Securities up 2.3% ICICI Bank will sell up to 2.21% stake in brokerage arm ICICI Securities through an offer for sale. The floor price for the sale to be starting from Wednesday has been fixed at ₹440 apiece, which may fetch the bank at least ₹313 crore.

Yes Bank up 9% Brickwork Ratings has upgraded the rating of Tier I Subordinated Perpetual Bonds (Basel II) of Yes Bank Limited to BWR BB+/ Stable. The upgrade factors in improvement in capitalisation ratios of the bank, strong shareholder base and experienced board members, the ratings agency said.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened at fresh record highs on Wednesday tracking strong global cues. Sensex opened at 45,891.04 up 282.53 points or 0.62%, while Nifty climbed 65.15 points or 0.49% to open at 13,458.10. ITC, up over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Infosys, IndusInd Bank, TCS, Kotak Bank and Bajaj Finserv. Ultratech Cement, HUL, Power Grid and Sun Pharma were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 26 opened in the green. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:02am, Sensex was at 45,703.99, up 95.48 points or 0.21%, while Nifty climbed 78.05 points or 0.58% at 13,471.

Market at close on Tuesday Equity indices finished at fresh record highs on Tuesday, propelled by market heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks, as investors remained in buying mode amid unabated foreign fund inflows. A strong recovery in the rupee added to the momentum, traders said. Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 181.54 points or 0.40% to finish at its fresh lifetime high of 45,608.51. The broader NSE Nifty rose for the sixth consecutive day, up 37.20 points or 0.28% to 13,392.95 -- its new closing record.

Asian markets rise Asian markets inched higher on Wednesday as investors tracked positive news on covid-19 vaccines and ongoing efforts to launch more fiscal stimulus. Japan's Nikkei advanced 1%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.4%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up 1.15%, while China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.11%. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.3%.