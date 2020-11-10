Market LIVE: Sensex surges 300 points; Nifty tops 12,500; banks jump

Gold prices rise Gold and silver prices moved higher in Indian markets after a sharp fall in the previous session. On MCX, December gold futures were up nearly 1% to ₹50,219 per 10 gram while silver futures jumped 2% to ₹62116 per kg.

TCS down 2.5% The IT major has announced the acquisition of Postbank Systems AG, the technology services unit of Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank AG. The value of the deal was not disclosed. The transaction is expected to be completed by the year-end, subject to regulatory approvals

Pfizer Ltd jumps 14% A vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and partner BioNTech SE proved more than 90% effective in the first 94 subjects who were infected by the new coronavirus and developed at least one symptom, the companies said.

Benchmark share indices opened higher on Tuesday with the Sensex touching its high at 42,959, while Nifty topping the 12,500 mark amid strong global cues. Banks and financials were the best gainers. Hopes of a covid vaccine by Pfizer fuelled a surge in equities globally.

Oil rally loses steam Oil slipped back below $40 a barrel in New York with demand concerns keeping prices in check after crude was swept up in a broader market rally following news of a potential coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. Futures lost 1.3% after surging the most since May on Monday following early findings that a vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE protects most people from Covid-19.

Tata, IFC eye stakes in e-pharmacy 1mg The Tata group and private equity firm Gaja Capital and World Bank arm International Finance Corp. (IFC) are among those in talks with 1mg to invest a total of at least $100 million in the e-pharmacy firm, two people aware of the discussions told Mint. IFC is already an existing investor and is considering raising its stake in the company as the e-pharmacy sector is one of the few that has benefited from the covid pandemic, the people said on the condition of anonymity.

Indian stock indices are expected to touch record highs for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after hopes of a covid vaccine by Pfizer fuelled a surge in global equities. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a strong opening of Indian equities. There could be bouts of volatility in Indian equities as counting of votes has started in the high-stakes Bihar assembly elections to the 243-member house, with a coalition led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav projected to have an edge over chief minister Nitish Kumar.

Asian stocks rally Asian share markets mostly shot higher on Tuesday driven by regional airline, tourism and travel stocks as global investors applauded progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine which lifted confidence in a world economic recovery. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 1.1%, Australia's S&P/ASX rose 1.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures was up 1%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.12% higher.