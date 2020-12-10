Market LIVE: Sensex drops 340 points, Nifty 13,450; IRCTC drops 9%

IRCTC declines 9%

The government is planning to sell up to 20% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday.

The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15% stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The floor price for the offer shall be ₹1,367, it said.