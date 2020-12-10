Market LIVE: Sensex drops 340 points, Nifty 13,450; IRCTC drops 9%

Market outlook "The Nifty has definitely reacted from the resistance corridor of 13400-13700. Yesterday we were trading closer to the upper end of the range, today we are around the lower end of the range. If the markets need to breakdown or correct sharply, it would need to break 13100 which is a strong support for the index. Until then, the trend continues to remain bullish," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

IRCTC declines 9% The government is planning to sell up to 20% stake in Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp (IRCTC) through an Offer for Sale (OFS) which opens for subscription on Thursday. The promoter proposes to sell up to 2,40,00,000 equity shares of IRCTC, representing up to 15% stake, with an option to additionally sell 80,00,000 shares, representing 5 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital, the company said in a regulatory filing. The floor price for the offer shall be ₹1,367, it said.

TCS drops 0.2% India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000-crore, which will commence on December 18 and close on January 1, 2021. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5,33,33,333 equity shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹16,000 crore.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened in the red on Thursday tracking weak cues from global markets. Sensex opened at 45,999.42, down 104.08 points or 0.23%, while Nifty declined 40.60 points or 0.30% to open at 13,488.50. Power Grid, up 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki and Nestle. Ultratech Cement, Infosys, TechM, M&M and SBI were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 18 opened in the red. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded lower in the pre-opening session on Thursday. At 9:08am, Sensex declined 135.02 points or 0.29% at 45,968.48, while Nifty was at 13,488.50, down 40.60 points or 0.30%.

Stocks to Watch TCS, IRCTC, Maruti Suzuki, Glenmark and Mahindra & Mahindra are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

Market at close on Wednesday Indian benchmark equity indices settled at fresh lifetime highs for fifth straight session on Wednesday amid persistent foreign fund inflow and positive cues from global markets. Sensex closed at 46,103.50, up 494.99 points or 1.09%, while Nifty ended 136.15 points or 1.02% higher at 13,529.10.

Asian stocks take a breather as Brexit and US stimulus talks drag on Asian equities eased from a record high on Thursday as stalled US stimulus talks and a sell-off in tech stocks weighed, while sterling traders sat on a knife's edge as last-ditch Brexit negotiations yielded only an agreement to keep talking. Japan's Nikkei declined 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi was little changed. Australia's ASX200 lost 0.6%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.4%, while China's Shanghai Composite advanced 0.2%. Singapore's SGX Nifty dropped 0.5%.