Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points at open; Nifty tops 12,700; HDFC twins up

Sensex, Nifty open higher

Markets in the green at pre-open

Oil futures gain Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus. Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.7%, at $43.92 a barrel by 0213 GMT, while U.S. oil gained 36 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.72 a barrel.

Govt kicks off discom privatization for UTs India has begun the process of privatizing the electricity distribution companies (discoms) of its Union Territories, with Chandigarh taking the first step. The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday made available the request for proposals to sell 100% government stake in its discom, two people aware of the matter told Mint. A pre-bid meeting will be held on 1 December. The last date to submit bids is 30 December.

MSCI announces changes in MSCI India Index MSCI has announced changes in MSCI India Index. While 12 stocks will be added, two -- Bosch and LIC Housing -- will be removed from the MSCI India Index after 30 November. Twelve stocks, including Yes Bank, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance and Adani Green will be added to the index.

Indian markets may extend gains Indian stock indices are likely to extend gains on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 1.6% to end trading at 43,277.65. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index gained 1.36% to 12,631.10. Stock markets gained on Wednesday as news of a working covid-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States, while the kiwi rose as traders thought the central bank sounded upbeat.

Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Wipro, Bosch Shares of Pfizer, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and NMDC will be among stocks in focus on Wednesday. Besides Coal India, POwer Grid, Aurobindo Pharma and Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas will declare their results today. (Full report)



Asian indices gain MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei rose 1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng traded flat, while Australia's ASX was up 1.5%.