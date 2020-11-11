Subscribe


Investors are piling on stocks as covid vaccine hopes cheered markets globally.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points at open; Nifty tops 12,700; HDFC twins up

2 min read . 09:32 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • Indian stock indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as investors continued to ride the positive sentiment from news of a highly successful vaccine trial and Joe Biden's US election victory

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

11 Nov 2020, 09:32 AM IST Nifty Bank up 1%

11 Nov 2020, 09:26 AM IST Nifty gainers/losers at open

On the Nifty, 44 stocks advanced and six declined.

11 Nov 2020, 09:23 AM IST Sensex at open

11 Nov 2020, 09:17 AM IST Sensex, Nifty open higher

11 Nov 2020, 09:12 AM IST Nifty at pre-open

11 Nov 2020, 09:05 AM IST Sensex at pre-open

11 Nov 2020, 09:03 AM IST Markets in the green at pre-open

11 Nov 2020, 09:00 AM IST Oil futures gain

Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.

Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.7%, at $43.92 a barrel by 0213 GMT, while U.S. oil gained 36 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.72 a barrel.

11 Nov 2020, 08:59 AM IST Govt kicks off discom privatization for UTs

India has begun the process of privatizing the electricity distribution companies (discoms) of its Union Territories, with Chandigarh taking the first step.

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday made available the request for proposals to sell 100% government stake in its discom, two people aware of the matter told Mint. A pre-bid meeting will be held on 1 December. The last date to submit bids is 30 December.

11 Nov 2020, 08:55 AM IST MSCI announces changes in MSCI India Index

MSCI has announced changes in MSCI India Index. While 12 stocks will be added, two -- Bosch and LIC Housing -- will be removed from the MSCI India Index after 30 November.

Twelve stocks, including Yes Bank, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance and Adani Green will be added to the index.

11 Nov 2020, 08:41 AM IST Indian markets may extend gains

Indian stock indices are likely to extend gains on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 1.6% to end trading at 43,277.65. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index gained 1.36% to 12,631.10.

Stock markets gained on Wednesday as news of a working covid-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States, while the kiwi rose as traders thought the central bank sounded upbeat.

11 Nov 2020, 08:32 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Wipro, Bosch

Shares of Pfizer, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and NMDC will be among stocks in focus on Wednesday. Besides Coal India, POwer Grid, Aurobindo Pharma and Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas will declare their results today. (Full report)


11 Nov 2020, 08:21 AM IST Asian indices gain

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei rose 1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng traded flat, while Australia's ASX was up 1.5%.

11 Nov 2020, 08:18 AM IST US shares end mixed

Wall Street pulled back from the celebration that followed good news on a potential Covid-19 vaccine, ending Tuesday's session mixed. Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day with a 0.9% gain, while the broader S&P 500 dipped 0.1%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.

