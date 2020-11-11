Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 points at open; Nifty tops 12,700; HDFC twins up

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian stock indices opened higher on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as investors continued to ride the positive sentiment from news of a highly successful vaccine trial and Joe Biden's US election victory
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
11 Nov 2020, 09:32 AM ISTNifty Bank up 1%
11 Nov 2020, 09:26 AM ISTNifty gainers/losers at open
On the Nifty, 44 stocks advanced and six declined.
11 Nov 2020, 09:23 AM ISTSensex at open
11 Nov 2020, 09:17 AM ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
11 Nov 2020, 09:12 AM ISTNifty at pre-open
11 Nov 2020, 09:05 AM ISTSensex at pre-open
11 Nov 2020, 09:03 AM ISTMarkets in the green at pre-open
11 Nov 2020, 09:00 AM ISTOil futures gain
Oil futures rose on Wednesday after an industry report showed that U.S. crude inventories fell by more than expected as prices continued to be supported by news of successful trials of a vaccine for coronavirus.
Brent crude was up 31 cents, or 0.7%, at $43.92 a barrel by 0213 GMT, while U.S. oil gained 36 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.72 a barrel.
11 Nov 2020, 08:59 AM ISTGovt kicks off discom privatization for UTs
India has begun the process of privatizing the electricity distribution companies (discoms) of its Union Territories, with Chandigarh taking the first step.
The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday made available the request for proposals to sell 100% government stake in its discom, two people aware of the matter told Mint. A pre-bid meeting will be held on 1 December. The last date to submit bids is 30 December.
11 Nov 2020, 08:55 AM ISTMSCI announces changes in MSCI India Index
MSCI has announced changes in MSCI India Index. While 12 stocks will be added, two -- Bosch and LIC Housing -- will be removed from the MSCI India Index after 30 November.
Twelve stocks, including Yes Bank, PI Industries, Muthoot Finance and Adani Green will be added to the index.
11 Nov 2020, 08:41 AM ISTIndian markets may extend gains
Indian stock indices are likely to extend gains on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex rose 1.6% to end trading at 43,277.65. The National Stock Exchange’s broader Nifty index gained 1.36% to 12,631.10.
Stock markets gained on Wednesday as news of a working covid-19 vaccine seemed to inoculate investors against worry about surging infections in Europe and the United States, while the kiwi rose as traders thought the central bank sounded upbeat.
11 Nov 2020, 08:32 AM ISTStocks to Watch: Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Wipro, Bosch
Shares of Pfizer, Bharti Airtel, Coal India and NMDC will be among stocks in focus on Wednesday. Besides Coal India, POwer Grid, Aurobindo Pharma and Petronet LNG, Indraprastha Gas will declare their results today. (Full report)
11 Nov 2020, 08:21 AM ISTAsian indices gain
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei rose 1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng traded flat, while Australia's ASX was up 1.5%.
11 Nov 2020, 08:18 AM ISTUS shares end mixed
Wall Street pulled back from the celebration that followed good news on a potential Covid-19 vaccine, ending Tuesday's session mixed. Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day with a 0.9% gain, while the broader S&P 500 dipped 0.1%. Tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.4%.