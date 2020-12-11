Market LIVE: RIL, ITC lift Sensex by over 200 points, Nifty around 13,550

Shares of most TVS Group companies rise

TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan on Thursday said members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies.

TVS Motor Co. Ltd down 1%

Sundaram-Clayton Ltd up 9%

TVS Electronics Ltd up 12%

TVS Srichakra up 9%