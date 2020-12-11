Market LIVE: RIL, ITC lift Sensex by over 200 points, Nifty around 13,550

Shares of most TVS Group companies rise TVS Motor Company Chairman and MD Venu Srinivasan on Thursday said members of the TVS family have agreed to subscribe to the terms of a memorandum of family arrangement to align and synchronise the ownership of shares in various group companies. TVS Motor Co. Ltd down 1% Sundaram-Clayton Ltd up 9% TVS Electronics Ltd up 12% TVS Srichakra up 9%

IRCTC shares fall for 4th day, govt to exercise oversubscription option in OFS Shares of IRCTC declined over 1% on Friday, extending losses for the fourth session. The stock came under pressure after the government announced an offer for sale of its 20% stake in the company. The floor price of ₹1,367 was at a 15% discount to the closing price of Wednesday. Also, the government has announced that it will exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 80,00,000 equity shares in addition to the base offer size.

Wholesale dispatches of PVs and motorcycles continues to grow in November Domestic wholesale of passenger vehicles and two-wheelers increased for the fourth consecutive month in November, after production and sales came to a halt in April due to the lockdown measures. Vehicle manufacturers increased inventory at dealerships expecting retail sales to stay strong beyond Diwali and Dhanteras festivals. (Full report)

Centum Electronics drops 1.62% The board of directors of Centum Electronics Ltd have approved the proposal for further investment in Centum Adetel Group (CAG) SA. With the proposed investment, the company’s stake in CAG will increase to 64.66% from 59.77%.

United Spirits down 0.17% United Spirits Ltd (USL), a part of global liquor giant Diageo, on Thursday appointed Hina Nagarajan as the company's new CEO with effect from July 1, 2021. Incumbent Anand Kripalu will step down on June 30.

IOC up 3.4% Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), the country’s largest fuel retailer, on Thursday said that’s its refineries are operating at 100% capacity. “The crude oil throughput of IndianOil refineries rose to 100% in November 2020, as consumption of all petroleum products has almost reached pre-Covid. In October 2020 this figure was 88%, and last year for the same period it was 99%," the country’s largest refiner said in a statement. (Full report)

JST Investments on TVS Group restructuring "The $8.5-billion TVS Group has showcased another round of exemplary corporate governance by the move to Align the ownership of group companies with the management of the respective companies. Adding to that, No royalty payments need to be made from companies to TVS family members/ Holding companies. This could lead to massive rerating in the holding companies of the group which currently trade at a huge discount to their underlying values. The progress of the 'Memorandum of family settlement' looks to be a key monitorable. The listed companies of the TVS group include TVS Motors, Sundaram Clayton, Sundaram finance, Sundaram Fasteners, TVS Srichara, Wheels India, Sundaram Finance Holdings, TVS Electronics, India Nippon Electricals & Sundaram Brake Linings." said Anish Moonka From JST Investments

lrcon International up 6% The company has been awarded the work of upgradation of Gurgaon-Pataudi-Rewari section of NH-352W (design length of 46. 110 km) as feeder route in the state of Haryana on Hybrid Annuity Mode valuing ₹900 crore on competitive bidding basis by National Highways Authority of India.

ICICI Securities recommends DCB Bank with an upside of 21% A better-than-expected revival in the economy will propel credit growth across the board and especially in small business. Government initiative to support MSME segment by extending ECLGS scheme is helpful for players like DCB who have good exposure towards such segments. ICICI Securities has upgraded the banking stock from Hold to Buy rating with a target price of ₹135. (Full report)

Muthoot Finance falls 0.5% The non-banking lender on Thursday said it will raise up to ₹1,000 crore through public issue of bonds to fund its business growth. In its 24th series of public issue of secured redeemable non-convertible debentures, Muthoot Finance will issue bonds of face value of ₹1,000 each with a base size of ₹100 crore with an option to retain over-subscription up to ₹900 crore aggregating up to tranche limit of ₹1,000 crore, it said in a release.

TCS up 0.3% Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday said it plans to invest more than USD 100 million in Austin and hire 1,000 new employees across Texas. TCS has expanded its business operations in Austin, Texas with the construction of a new facility, doubling its presence to more than 400 professionals in the city and adding to its over 5,500 employees across the state, TCS said in a statement.

HDFC, ICICI Bank, RIL lift Sensex by over 200 points

All sectoral indices on NSE in the green

Kotak Mahindra Bank up 0.5% The Reserve Bank of India has restricted Kotak Mahindra Bank from paying dividend on perpetual non-cumulative preference shares (PNCPS) in accordance with its December 4 circular asking banks and certain category of Non-Banking Finance Companies (NBFCs) to not to make any dividend payment on equity shares from the profits pertaining to the financial year ended March 31, 2020.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Friday amid mixed cues from Asian markets. Sensex opened at 46,060.32, up 100.44 points or 0.22%, while Nifty advanced 34.00 points or 0.25% at 13,512.30. ONGC, opening over 4% higher, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Tata Steel, NTPC, Ultratech Cement, ITC and M&M. Infosys, TechM, Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Asian Paints were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 25 opened in the green.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Friday. At 9:04am, Sensex was at 46,051.03, up 91.15 points or 0.20%, while Nifty advanced 48.6o points or 0.36% at 13,526.90.

Market at close on Thursday The BSE Sensex snapped its five-session winning run to close 144 points lower on Thursday as investors pocketed gains in bank and IT counters after the recent rally. A weakening rupee and lacklustre global markets further weighed on sentiment, traders said. The 30-share BSE Sensex opened lower and stayed in the negative territory throughout the session to end at 45,959.88, down 143.62 points or 0.31%. The broader NSE Nifty ended its seven-day record-setting spree to close 50.80 points or 0.38% lower at 13,478.30.

Asian markets wary over stimulus, pandemic concerns Asian markets were mixed Friday as stalled US stimulus talks and rising virus infections continued to counter vaccine optimism, while the pound struggled after Boris Johnson warned Britain could crash out of the European Union without a trade deal. Japan's Nikkei declined 0.54%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.17%, while China's Shanghai Composite lost 1%. South Korea's Kospi was up nearly 1%. Australia's ASX200 dropped 0.7%. Singapore's SGX Nifty was a little changed.