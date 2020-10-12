Market LIVE: Sensex; Nifty up led by ITC, SBI; Mazagon Dock lists at 48% premium

Mumbai and suburbs face massive power outage

Several parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs are facing major power outage since 10.00 am.

Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Thane, were among many areas of the Mumbai Metropoitan Region are affected by the outage.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electricity said in a tweet.

This impacted local trains and various offices in Mumbai.