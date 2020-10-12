Market LIVE: Sensex; Nifty up led by ITC, SBI; Mazagon Dock lists at 48% premium

Nifty sectoral indices View Full Image

Mumbai and suburbs face massive power outage Several parts of Mumbai and adjoining suburbs are facing major power outage since 10.00 am. Worli, Bandra, Andheri, Kandivali, Navi Mumbai and Thane, were among many areas of the Mumbai Metropoitan Region are affected by the outage. “The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted," BEST Electricity said in a tweet. This impacted local trains and various offices in Mumbai.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments on markets We have achieved the 12000 target this morning! The next level to watch out for would be 12200-12300. The support is now upgraded to 11750-11800. As long as the Nifty holds these levels, we are in bullish territory and every dip or correction can be utilised to accumulate long positions

Power cut across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region due to grid failure: BEST Electricity

Adani Enterprises up The company's arm, Adani Airport Holdings, is in advanced talks with Qatar Investment Authority to sell a minority stake in Mumbai International Airport that it acquired last month. View Full Image

Rupee opens a tad higher Rupee opened slightly stronger at 73.11 per dollar. The domestic currency closed at 73.13 against the US dollar on Friday.

Mazagon Dock lists at 48% premium over issue price Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders made a robust stock markets debut on Monday. The stock was listed at ₹214.90, a 48.2% premium over its issue price of ₹145. The first government-led IPO of FY21 was subscribed 157.41 times during three-day share sale that commenced on 29 September. The government aimed to sell 15.17% stake in the ₹444 crore issue at a price band of ₹135–145 a piece.

UTI AMC lists at ₹500 per share, 9.7% discount over issue price Shares of UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd made a weak stock markets debut on Monday. The stock was listed at ₹500, a 9.7% discount to its issue price of ₹554. The mutual fund company initial public offering (IPO) with a price band of ₹552 -554 apiece was subscribed 2.3 times. The three-day sale, which aims to raise ₹2,160 crore in the upper price band, closes on 1 October.

BSE Midcap flat View Full Image

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to address media on economic issues at 1230 pm

Vedanta down 10% The company said its delisting offer is deemed to have failed as per terms of delisting regulations. In all 125.47 crore shares were validly tendered by public shareholders. The promoters sought to buy out 169.73 crore shares or 47.67% stake held by the public to delist the firm.

BSE Midcap flat View Full Image

Nifty Bank up 1.3% View Full Image

Nifty losers/gainers at open View Full Image

Markets open higher View Full Image

Banks and financial services in focus In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the Reserve Bank of India has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away. It has also refused to extend its moratorium on loan repayments. This robust defence of banks’ interests is welcome. Lenders have already been pushed heavily into covid relief, and their regulator is best placed to judge how much further their finances can be stretched. As it is, banks are expected to see dud loans spike. The sooner these are acknowledged and provided for, the less pain there will be in store later.

Sensex at pre-open View Full Image

Oil prices under pressure Crude prices were back under pressure after a ten-day oil workers strike in Norway was resolved late last week, likely boosting production. Brent crude futures slipped more than 1% to $42.28 a barrel and US crude futures were down about 1.4% at $40.04.

Startups to move CCI against Google A group of 15 startup founders held a virtual meeting with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Saturday to apprise the regulator about Google’s anti-competitive policies in India, two founders aware of the meeting said. The discussion involved Google’s recent imposition of its Play Store billing system on Indian developers, as well as the 30% commission the company charges for selling digital goods and services through the system, they said on the condition of anonymity.

White House seeks limited coronavirus relief bill The Trump administration on Sunday called on Congress to pass a stripped-down coronavirus relief bill, as talks on a more comprehensive plan were again at an impasse. A new $1.8 billion White House proposal has drawn criticism from both Democrats and Republicans, yet investors seem optimistic that spending will resume at some point.

Indian markets may rise further Markets are likely to continue their uptrend on Monday following global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, The BSE Sensex ended at 40,509.49, up 326.82 points or 0.81%. The Nifty closed at 11,914.20, up 79.60 points or 0.67%.

Asia markets largely up Asian stock markets began the week with cautious gains on Monday, as investors clung to hopes for U.S. stimulus spending. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.7%, Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.6%, South Korea’s Kospi index added 0.6%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.2%. Nikkei bucked the trend, down 0.3%.