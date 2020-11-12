Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty slips below 12,700; FM press meet eyed

Shree Cement's premium valuation gets support from its decent Q2 earnings

Shree Cement Ltd stock rose more than a per cent in opening trade on Thursday following its decent September quarter earnings.

Pan-india focused Shree Cement Ltd posted decent volumes growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 6.5 million tonnes. According to analysts, this is largely in-line with expectations. It should be noted that the cement sector has surprised the Street with stellar volumes growth performance in the September quarter aided by pent-up demand from semi-urban and rural areas. Also, the commentary by cement manufacturers on demand outlook has been largely positive. (Full report)