Market LIVE: Sensex down 250 pts; Nifty slips below 12,700; FM press meet eyed

Shree Cement's premium valuation gets support from its decent Q2 earnings Shree Cement Ltd stock rose more than a per cent in opening trade on Thursday following its decent September quarter earnings. Pan-india focused Shree Cement Ltd posted decent volumes growth of 14% year-on-year (y-o-y) to 6.5 million tonnes. According to analysts, this is largely in-line with expectations. It should be noted that the cement sector has surprised the Street with stellar volumes growth performance in the September quarter aided by pent-up demand from semi-urban and rural areas. Also, the commentary by cement manufacturers on demand outlook has been largely positive. (Full report)

Pharma stocks gain The Cabinet has approved production-linked incentive scheme for 10 sectors, including auto, pharmaceuticals, and textiles, worth almost 2 lakh crore to boost manufacturing, make India self reliant and generate employment.

Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund to be reclassified Motilal Oswal AMC has announced reclassification of Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund from the multi cap fund category to the 'flexi cap' fund category. The proposed name of the scheme could be ‘Motilal Oswal Flexi Cap 35 Fund’, as per a communication by the fund house. "There would be no change in the way the fund is being managed currently and Akash Singhania will continue to be the fund manager as well," says the mutual fund house. Motilal Oswal Multicap 35 Fund was launched in April 2014 and manages assets worth ₹11,015 crore.

Rupee slips 9 paise The rupee fell 9 paise to 74.45 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday, tracking muted domestic equities. The local unit opened at 74.44 against the greenback at the interbank forex market, then lost further ground and touched 74.45, down 9 paise over its last close.

Domestic gold prices rise Gold and silver edged higher today in Indian markets though they remained sharply lower this week. On MCX, gold futures rose 0.35% to ₹50,339 per 10 gram while silver futures gained 0.38% to ₹62,780 per kg. In the previous session, gold futures had declined 0.6% or ₹310 per 10 gram while silver rates had tumbled 1% or ₹600 per kg.

Coal India down 3% The state-owned company reported a 16% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended 30 September at ₹2,952 crore. It was ₹3,523 crore in the year-ago period. The company's board approved payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2020-21 at ₹7.50 per share.

Apollo Hospitals down 4% The company has signed a share purchase agreement with IHH Healthcare (IHH), its JV partner in Apollo Gleneagles Hospital Limited, Kolkata (AGHL), to acquire its existing 50% stake in AGHL for a cash purchase consideration of ₹410 crore. Apollo also got Board's approval to raise ₹1500 crore through QIP, partially to fund this deal.

LIC Housing Finance down 3%; Q2 shows some recovery amid growth trouble LIC Housing Finance’s September quarter performance showed more trouble but some recovery from the pandemic’s blow. The housing finance company reported a rise in collection efficiencies to 96% of pre-pandemic levels for its loan book out of moratorium. Essentially, borrowers who were able to ride the lockdown without any trouble continued to keep up their repayments after the economy unlocked. However, what analysts want is clarity on the 25% loan book which was under moratorium as of June end. Note that the moratorium ended on 30 August.

Goldman Sachs upgrades India to overweight Goldman Sachs upgrades India to overweight, raises Nifty target to 14,100 by 2021-end. Says market moved higher as investors gained confidence on improving economic momentum

Markets open weak

China, US expected to lead economic recovery; India’s seen slowest: IHS Markit Companies in China, which have so far suffered the least due to the pandemic, are expecting to lead the recovery in lost global output, followed by firms in the US, while India reports the slowest recovery prospects, market intelligence provider IHS Markit has said quoting a survey. The Covid-19 survey which covered over 6,650 companies in 12 countries showed that food, drink and vehicle makers are the most upbeat about the recovery, while hotels, restaurants and other consumer-facing services are anticipating the longest recovery period, IHS Markit said.

Indices flat at pre-open

Nirmala Sitharaman to address press conference at 12.30 pm Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address a press conference at 12.30 pm today. According to reports, India is planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus totalling about ₹1.5 lakh crore this week to help pull the economy out of its historic contraction.

Gold demand may see muted cheer this Diwali Demand for gold is expected to stage a recovery during Dhanteras and Diwali festivals this week, though it may not be as robust as last year due to the twin effects of high prices and the economic crisis caused by covid-19. The bounceback will be supported by high farm incomes this year and pent-up demand during the wedding season, according to industry experts.

Oil gains on signs OPEC+ edging towards keeping cuts Oil prices rose in early trade on Thursday, taking the week's gains to more than 12% on growing hopes that the world's major producers will hold off on a planned supply increase as soaring cases of covid-19 dent fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 35 cents, or 0.8%, to $41.80 a barrel at 0130 GMT, while Brent crude futures rose 31 cents, or 0.7%, to $44.11 a barrel.

Govt planning ₹1.5-tn new stimulus with focus on stressed sectors: Report India is planning to announce a fresh round of stimulus totalling about $20 billion ( ₹1.5 lakh crore) this week to help pull the economy out of its historic contraction, government officials told Reuters. The package would follow Wednesday's earlier announcement of production-linked incentives worth about $27 billion ( ₹2 lakh crore) over five years for manufacturers in 10 sectors.

Markets likely to be steady Markets are likely to be steady on Thursday following global cues. On Wednesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 43,593.67, up 316.02 points or 0.73%. The Nifty closed at 12,749.15, up 118.05 points or 0.93%. Investor sentiment will be strengthened by a Reuters report that the government is preparing for a $20 billion stimulus. (Full report)

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Future Retail, M&M Infosys, Future Retail, M&M are among stocks that will be in focus today. Automobiles, drugs and textiles will be among 10 sectors whose shares will be watched today as the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to offer as much as ₹1.45 trillion in incentives to persuade global companies to set up factories in India. Eicher Motors, Engineers India, Grasim Industries and Infibeam are among companies that will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Asia markets off highs Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat, Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.6%, while the Shanghai Composite was down 0.20%. Australia ASX was down 0.2%