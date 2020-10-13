Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points; Nifty at 11,964; ICICI Bank down 2%2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 10:42 AM IST
- After a tepid opening, benchmark indices recovered with Sensex at 40,717 and Nifty 11,965. Banks in focus as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing in the interest waiver case today
Markets volatile
ICICI Bank down
Sensex contributors
Rupee opens lower
The Indian rupee opened lower at 73.40 against the US dollar. The domestic currency closed at 73.27 on Monday
Nifty broad market
BSE Smallcap
Gold prices fall
Gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets tracking global rates. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.55% at ₹50,826 per 10 gram in their first decline in three days, while silver futures fell 1.2% to ₹62,343 per kg.
Wipro Q2 earnings today
The market is eagerly awaiting second quarter earnings from IT major Wipro Ltd, especially as larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a reasonably strong set of results for the quarter ended September, beating analyst estimates on revenue growth.
Besides the performance, investors will watch out for changes in strategies as the July-September period was the first full quarter under chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte who took over the Bengaluru-based IT major in July.
Read the five things to watch out for here.
BSE Midcap
Nifty Bank weak
Nifty losers/gainers at open
Market in the red at open
SC to resume interest waiver case today
The Supreme Court is set to consider the interest waiver case at noon today. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the RBI has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away.
Indices in the green at pre-open
Oil prices slip
Oil prices slipped after a force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.
Brent crude settled 2.6% lower at $41.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate ended 2.9% lower at $39.43.
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Maruti, banks, Wipro
Shares of Reliance Industries, Maruti, banks, Infosys, SRF will be among stocks that will be in focus today. Besides Wipro, Karnataka Bank and Tata Steel Long Products will announce their results today.
Indian markets likely to be volatile
Markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the 50-share Nifty ended at 11,930.95, up 16.75 points or 0.14%. The BSE Sensex ended at 40,593.80, up 84.31 points or 0.21%. Government’s effort to stimulate consumers demand looks to be short term in nature and lacks commitment to have a sustainable growth, analysts said.
Asian stocks mixed
Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.57% while the Hang Seng and the Nikkei 225 are trading flat.
US stocks rise
Wall Street gained on Monday on hopes that more government stimulus would come and that the world economy was on the mend. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6%, Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%, Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6%.
