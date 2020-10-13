Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points; Nifty at 11,964; ICICI Bank down 2%

Wipro Q2 earnings today

The market is eagerly awaiting second quarter earnings from IT major Wipro Ltd, especially as larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a reasonably strong set of results for the quarter ended September, beating analyst estimates on revenue growth.

Besides the performance, investors will watch out for changes in strategies as the July-September period was the first full quarter under chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte who took over the Bengaluru-based IT major in July.

