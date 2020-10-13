Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points; Nifty at 11,964; ICICI Bank down 2%
Indian markets ended marginally higher on Monday.
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points; Nifty at 11,964; ICICI Bank down 2%

2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2020, 10:42 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • After a tepid opening, benchmark indices recovered with Sensex at 40,717 and Nifty 11,965. Banks in focus as the Supreme Court is set to resume hearing in the interest waiver case today

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

13 Oct 2020, 10:42:50 AM IST

Markets volatile

13 Oct 2020, 10:36:25 AM IST

ICICI Bank down

13 Oct 2020, 10:29:31 AM IST

Sensex contributors

13 Oct 2020, 10:21:24 AM IST

Rupee opens lower

The Indian rupee opened lower at 73.40 against the US dollar. The domestic currency closed at 73.27 on Monday

13 Oct 2020, 10:12:05 AM IST

Nifty broad market

13 Oct 2020, 10:02:37 AM IST

BSE Smallcap

13 Oct 2020, 09:55:24 AM IST

Gold prices fall

Gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets tracking global rates. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.55% at 50,826 per 10 gram in their first decline in three days, while silver futures fell 1.2% to 62,343 per kg.

13 Oct 2020, 09:46:19 AM IST

Wipro Q2 earnings today

The market is eagerly awaiting second quarter earnings from IT major Wipro Ltd, especially as larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a reasonably strong set of results for the quarter ended September, beating analyst estimates on revenue growth.

Besides the performance, investors will watch out for changes in strategies as the July-September period was the first full quarter under chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte who took over the Bengaluru-based IT major in July.

Read the five things to watch out for here.

13 Oct 2020, 09:41:19 AM IST

BSE Midcap

13 Oct 2020, 09:31:22 AM IST

Nifty Bank weak

13 Oct 2020, 09:24:38 AM IST

Nifty losers/gainers at open

13 Oct 2020, 09:17:07 AM IST

Market in the red at open

13 Oct 2020, 09:10:17 AM IST

SC to resume interest waiver case today

The Supreme Court is set to consider the interest waiver case at noon today. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the RBI has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away.

13 Oct 2020, 09:03:01 AM IST

Indices in the green at pre-open

13 Oct 2020, 08:50:05 AM IST

Oil prices slip

Oil prices slipped after a force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude settled 2.6% lower at $41.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate ended 2.9% lower at $39.43.

13 Oct 2020, 08:44:02 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Maruti, banks, Wipro

Shares of Reliance Industries, Maruti, banks, Infosys, SRF will be among stocks that will be in focus today. Besides Wipro, Karnataka Bank and Tata Steel Long Products will announce their results today.

13 Oct 2020, 08:40:25 AM IST

Indian markets likely to be volatile

Markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the 50-share Nifty ended at 11,930.95, up 16.75 points or 0.14%. The BSE Sensex ended at 40,593.80, up 84.31 points or 0.21%. Government’s effort to stimulate consumers demand looks to be short term in nature and lacks commitment to have a sustainable growth, analysts said.

13 Oct 2020, 08:34:06 AM IST

Asian stocks mixed

Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.57% while the Hang Seng and the Nikkei 225 are trading flat.

13 Oct 2020, 08:25:01 AM IST

US stocks rise

Wall Street gained on Monday on hopes that more government stimulus would come and that the world economy was on the mend. The S&P 500 jumped 1.6%, Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.9%, Nasdaq Composite surged 2.6%.

