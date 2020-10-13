Market LIVE: Sensex gains 150 points; Nifty at 11,964; ICICI Bank down 2%

Markets volatile View Full Image

ICICI Bank down

Sensex contributors

Rupee opens lower The Indian rupee opened lower at 73.40 against the US dollar. The domestic currency closed at 73.27 on Monday

Nifty broad market

BSE Smallcap

Gold prices fall Gold and silver prices edged lower in Indian markets tracking global rates. On MCX, December gold futures were down 0.55% at ₹50,826 per 10 gram in their first decline in three days, while silver futures fell 1.2% to ₹62,343 per kg.

Wipro Q2 earnings today The market is eagerly awaiting second quarter earnings from IT major Wipro Ltd, especially as larger peer Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a reasonably strong set of results for the quarter ended September, beating analyst estimates on revenue growth. Besides the performance, investors will watch out for changes in strategies as the July-September period was the first full quarter under chief executive officer (CEO) Thierry Delaporte who took over the Bengaluru-based IT major in July. Read the five things to watch out for here.

BSE Midcap

Nifty Bank weak

Nifty losers/gainers at open

Market in the red at open

SC to resume interest waiver case today The Supreme Court is set to consider the interest waiver case at noon today. In an affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the RBI has warned of risks to the banking sector if the stay on the classification of bad loans isn’t lifted right away.

Indices in the green at pre-open

Oil prices slip Oil prices slipped after a force majeure at Libya's largest oilfield lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and U.S. producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta. Brent crude settled 2.6% lower at $41.72 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate ended 2.9% lower at $39.43.

Indian markets likely to be volatile Markets are likely to be volatile on Tuesday while trends in SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Monday, the 50-share Nifty ended at 11,930.95, up 16.75 points or 0.14%. The BSE Sensex ended at 40,593.80, up 84.31 points or 0.21%. Government’s effort to stimulate consumers demand looks to be short term in nature and lacks commitment to have a sustainable growth, analysts said.

Asian stocks mixed Asian stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite is lower by 0.57% while the Hang Seng and the Nikkei 225 are trading flat.