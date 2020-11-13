Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

Asian stocks fell on Friday tracking US markets as resurgence in coronavirus cases stoked concerns of fresh round of lockdowns. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.20%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 is 1.10% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.82% and Australia ASX is down 0.5%

Wall Street ends lower

Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off on Thursday as spiking covid-19 infections raised the probability of a new round of economic shutdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08%, the S&P 500 lost 1.00%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65%.