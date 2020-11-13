Subscribe
Indian equities snapped eight day winning streak on Thursday. (Photo: Mint)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • The SGX Nifty is marginally higher, indicating a flat opening for Indian equities. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a 2.65 trillion stimulus package focused on job creation, access to credit and farm support, is likely to decide movement for markets today

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

13 Nov 2020, 08:19 AM IST Asian stocks slip

Asian stocks fell on Friday tracking US markets as resurgence in coronavirus cases stoked concerns of fresh round of lockdowns. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.20%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 is 1.10% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.82% and Australia ASX is down 0.5%

13 Nov 2020, 08:15 AM IST Wall Street ends lower

Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off on Thursday as spiking covid-19 infections raised the probability of a new round of economic shutdowns.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08%, the S&P 500 lost 1.00%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65%.

