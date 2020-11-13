Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates a flat opening for Indian indices

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The SGX Nifty is marginally higher, indicating a flat opening for Indian equities. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of a ₹2.65 trillion stimulus package focused on job creation, access to credit and farm support, is likely to decide movement for markets today
13 Nov 2020, 08:19 AM ISTAsian stocks slip
Asian stocks fell on Friday tracking US markets as resurgence in coronavirus cases stoked concerns of fresh round of lockdowns. The Shanghai Composite is down 1.20%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 is 1.10% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.82% and Australia ASX is down 0.5%
13 Nov 2020, 08:15 AM ISTWall Street ends lower
Wall Street dropped in a broad sell-off on Thursday as spiking covid-19 infections raised the probability of a new round of economic shutdowns.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.08%, the S&P 500 lost 1.00%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.65%.