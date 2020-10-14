Market LIVE: Sensex slips 100 points; Nifty below 11,900; banks down

Markets open View Full Image

Govt suggests more boosters on the anvil The government is not ruling out the possibility of another set of economic stimulus measures to steady the economy, a senior government official said, a day after the finance ministry announced steps to boost consumer spending and capital expenditure. (Full report)



Curbs on China skew bulk drugs market The government’s move to reduce India’s dependence on China for crucial raw materials used in medicines has led to the creation of local monopolies in a growing number of product categories. This, experts said, may lead to supply constraints and price increases if left unchecked. While the situation is not alarming yet, it does warrant the need to expand domestic capacities, they told Mint.

Oil steady Oil prices were steady on concerns that fuel demand will continue to falter as rising coronavirus cases across Europe and in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, could impede economic growth. Brent crude futures for December fell 8 cents to $42.37 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate futures were down 9 cents to $40.11.

Markets seen under pressure Indian markets are likely to be under pressure on Wednesday. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a weak opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Tuesday, The BSE Sensex ended at 40,625, adding 32 points or 0.08%. The Nifty ended at 11,934.50, up 3.55 points.

Trump, Republicans divided on stimulus as Pelosi demands revamp Prospects for US fiscal stimulus before election dimmed on Tuesday, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi demanding the White House revamp its latest offer and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell pushing a smaller-scale strategy that Pelosi quickly rejected.

Asian equities weak Asian indices slipped on Wednesday tracking US markets as halted covid vaccine trials and uncertainty over US stimulus agreement dented risk appetite. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan fell 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei dipped 0.2% while Australia's benchmark index was flat and South Korea stumbled 0.7%. Shanghai SE Composite Index was down 0.42%.