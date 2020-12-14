Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty pare some gains; Burger King lists at 94% premium

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments While the markets have opened on a positive note this morning, we must not lose sight of the fact that we are in a patch of resistance. This range is between 13400-13700. The Nifty is currently trading around the upper end of this range. Unless we do not get past 13700 or break 13400, we will not see a convincing rally up or down. There is a strong support around the 13350-13400 range and as long as that holds, traders can utilise dips to accumulate long positions.-

Videcon Industries locked at upper circuit Banks have selected the Vedanta group’s ₹5,000- ₹6,000 crore offer for the company after months of negotiations with prospective bidders for the sale of the bankrupt consumer durables firm, The Economic Times reported.

Jindal Steel up 1.4% The company recorded a 15% growth in its standalone production of crude steel at 6.14 lakh tonne during November. The company had produced 5.33 lakh tonne of crude steel during the same month last year.

Jubilant FoodWorks down 1% The quick service restaurant's peer Burger King India listed at 94% premium on exchanges today. The burger specialist made an impressive debut as the stock jumped 94% at debut.

Burger King opens at 94% premium Shares of Burger King India Ltd saw a stellar listing as they jumped 94% at debut on Monday. Its ₹810 crore initial public offering was subscribed more than 157 times last week. The stock opened at ₹115.35 on BSE. The stock touched a high of ₹119.50 and advanced as much as 99.17% View Full Image

Gold and silver prices decline Gold and silver prices fell in Indian markets today on weak global cues. On MCX, February gold futures slid 0.4% to ₹49,125 in their third decline in four days. Silver futures on MCX fell 0.4 % to ₹63,472 per kg. In the previous session, gold had edged up 0.4% while silver rose 0.1%. In global markets, gold prices eased today as risk sentiment improved as the US prepares to start its Covid-19 vaccination program from today.

Yes Bank down 4% The private sector lender has sold 2.56% stake in Coffee Day group-owned Sical Logistics. The bank is also looking to build a brand around its credit card business and aiming to double its customer base in the segment in the next two years, head of its credit card business Rajanish Prabhu has said.

Cipla up 4% The pharma major has announced the settlement of its patent litigation with Celgene Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bristol Myers Squibb, relating to patents for Revlimid, generic lenalidomide, in the US. View Full Image

Markets open higher Indian benchmark indices opened higher today on positive global cues. Sensex was 233 points higher at 46,297.69, while Nifty gained 0.5% at 13,581 points. Burger King India will debut on exchanges today

Sensex, Nifty in the green at pre-opening session Sensex was 47 points higher at 46,146 at pre-opening session. Nifty rose 0.3% to 13513.85.

More corona shots to be ready by Aug A second crop of covid-19 vaccines, including Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D, Russia’s Sputnik V, Biological E’s protein subunit shots and Gennova Biopharmaceutical’s mRNA jabs, are likely to be ready between March and August, and the increased supply is expected to drive down prices, experts said. These vaccines will follow the frontrunners in India—Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech International Ltd’s Covaxin—which are expected be launched as early as next month if they can convince an independent vaccine review panel about the efficacy and safety of the shots. Drugs Controller General of India V.G. Somani will issue an emergency use licence once the panel comprising scientists clears the vaccines.

Burger King India to debut on exchanges today Shares of Burger King India will get listed on BSE and the NSE today. The ₹810 crore IPO, which had got a whopping response from investors, had opened for subscription from December 2 at a price band of ₹59-60 per share. It was subscribed over 156 times.

Indian indices seen higher Indian equity markets are likely to open higher on Monday led by gains in Asian stocks and SGX Nifty, which was trading 0.43% higher. On Friday, Sensex gained 0.3% to close at 46,099 points, while Nifty rose 0.26% to 13,513.85.

Asian markets advance Stocks started a busy week with guarded gains as investors gauged the chance of added U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus, while the British pound rose in relief as a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks dodged a hard divorce. Nikkei index rose 0.4%, while Hang Seng was flat. Australia ASX gained 0.41% and Shanghai SE Composite Index climbed 0.36% higher