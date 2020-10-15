Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 points; Nifty at 11920; Infy slips, Tata Steel up

BSE Midcap holds gains View Full Image

Nifty gainers/losers at open Markets opened flat in volatile trade and soon turned red. Tata Steel was the top gainer while ICICI bank the biggest loser. View Full Image

Markets open flat View Full Image

Oil holds gains Oil held gains near $41 a barrel after an industry report pointed to a sharper-than-expected drop in American crude stockpiles. Futures in New York were steady after gaining 2.1% Wednesday. US inventories fell by 5.42 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute reported, according to people familiar with the data. That would be the biggest weekly drop since August if confirmed by government figures due Thursday. The industry report also showed declines in gasoline and distillate stockpiles.

Tata group wants a slice of BigBasket The Tata group is in talks to buy a stake in online grocer BigBasket as it plots to join Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), Amazon and Walmart group in a market that is seeing explosive growth following the pandemic and lockdowns. Two people familiar with the matter said the Mumbai-based conglomerate may in the first step join the ongoing fundraise of Alibaba-backed BigBasket, which is looking to raise around $200 million in primary equity infusion.

Markets positive at pre-open with Nifty above 12,000 View Full Image

Likhitha Infrastructure to list today The oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider will list on the exchanges today. The final issue price has been fixed at ₹120 per share.

US treasury secretary says covid aid deal unlikely before election US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi were "far apart" on another coronavirus economic relief package, and that a deal would be hard to reach before the elections, but he would keep trying. The White House and Democrats and Republicans in Congress are under mounting pressure to hammer out a fiscal stimulus deal to help Americans, but the two sides are divided over several priorities.

Indian markets seen range-bound Indian markets are likely to be in a range today. Benchmark share indices ended with gains on Wednesday led by banks and financial stocks. Sensex ended 169 points higher at 40,794, while Nifty ended 0.3% higher at 11,971. Stocks that will be in news today are Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, and multiplex companies. Mindtree, Cyient, Hathway Cable, South Indian Bank and Trident will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Stocks to Watch: Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, Mindtree Among stocks that will be in news today are Infosys, Reliance Industries, banks, Mindtree and multiplexes. Here’s the list of top ten stocks for today. Besides Mindtree, Cyient, Hathway Cable, South Indian Bank and Trident will announce their September quarter earnings today.

Asia markets down Asian markets are lower today tracking US markets. China's Shanghai Composite fell 0.17%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down 0.67%. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.5%.