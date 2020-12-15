Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus

Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus2 min read . Updated: 15 Dec 2020, 09:06 AM IST
- Indian equities were trading in the green at pre-opening session. Asian stocks came under pressure, while Wall Street ended mostly lower overnight
Sensex at pre-open; ONGC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank gainers
Market in green at pre-open
Sensex was 130 points higher at 46,384.70 in pre-opening session, while Nifty was at 13,558.15, up 0.3%.
Stocks to Watch: Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, BPCL
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and BPCL are among top ten stocks that may be in news today. Tata Steel, Shriram City Union, and DHFL will also be in focus going into trade today.
Oil slips
Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $46.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $50.09 a barrel, erasing half of Monday's gains.
Centre plans three power gear production zones
The government plans to set up three large manufacturing zones for power and clean energy equipment by offering companies incentives such as land and electricity at attractive prices, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said.
Building these zones is part of India’s campaign to encourage self-reliance and reduce dependence on Chinese power equipment. A list of equipment has been drawn up that the government wants to be manufactured in these zones—one each to be set up in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state.
Indian equity markets may open flat-to-lower
Indian equity markets may open flat-to-lower on Tuesday and are likely to remain volatile during the day tracking muted trade in SGX Nifty and mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was trading 0.2% lower.
Indian markets on Monday closed at a fresh record high. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.34% to close at 46253.46 points, while Nifty gained 0.33% to 13558.15 points.
Asian stocks under pressure
Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing covid-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%, Korea's Kospi Index lost 0.3%. Australia's ASX fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.
Wall Street ends mixed
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street on Monday after an early rally faded, extending the market's recent pullback from record highs. Among US markets, S&P 500 closed down 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high but fell back 0.6% for the day.
