Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus

Oil slips

Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $46.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $50.09 a barrel, erasing half of Monday's gains.