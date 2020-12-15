Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus

Sensex at pre-open; ONGC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Bank gainers View Full Image

Market in green at pre-open Sensex was 130 points higher at 46,384.70 in pre-opening session, while Nifty was at 13,558.15, up 0.3%.

Oil slips Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $46.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $50.09 a barrel, erasing half of Monday's gains.

Centre plans three power gear production zones The government plans to set up three large manufacturing zones for power and clean energy equipment by offering companies incentives such as land and electricity at attractive prices, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said. Building these zones is part of India’s campaign to encourage self-reliance and reduce dependence on Chinese power equipment. A list of equipment has been drawn up that the government wants to be manufactured in these zones—one each to be set up in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state.

Indian equity markets may open flat-to-lower Indian equity markets may open flat-to-lower on Tuesday and are likely to remain volatile during the day tracking muted trade in SGX Nifty and mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was trading 0.2% lower. Indian markets on Monday closed at a fresh record high. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.34% to close at 46253.46 points, while Nifty gained 0.33% to 13558.15 points.

Asian stocks under pressure Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing covid-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%, Korea's Kospi Index lost 0.3%. Australia's ASX fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.