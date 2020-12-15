Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus

Market LIVE: Sensex Nifty in the green at pre-open; Kotak Bank in focus2 min read . 09:06 AM IST
- Indian equities were trading in the green at pre-opening session. Asian stocks came under pressure, while Wall Street ended mostly lower overnight
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Sensex was 130 points higher at 46,384.70 in pre-opening session, while Nifty was at 13,558.15, up 0.3%.
Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel, and BPCL are among top ten stocks that may be in news today. Tata Steel, Shriram City Union, and DHFL will also be in focus going into trade today.
Oil prices dipped in early trade on Tuesday, with demand worries due to tighter lockdowns in Europe outweighing relief from vaccination rollouts and concerns about a flare-up of tension in the Middle East.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.3%, to $46.83 a barrel, while Brent crude futures fell 20 cents, or 0.4%, to $50.09 a barrel, erasing half of Monday's gains.
The government plans to set up three large manufacturing zones for power and clean energy equipment by offering companies incentives such as land and electricity at attractive prices, power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said.
Building these zones is part of India’s campaign to encourage self-reliance and reduce dependence on Chinese power equipment. A list of equipment has been drawn up that the government wants to be manufactured in these zones—one each to be set up in a coastal state, a hill state and a land-locked state.
Indian equity markets may open flat-to-lower on Tuesday and are likely to remain volatile during the day tracking muted trade in SGX Nifty and mixed global cues. SGX Nifty was trading 0.2% lower.
Indian markets on Monday closed at a fresh record high. The benchmark Sensex rose 0.34% to close at 46253.46 points, while Nifty gained 0.33% to 13558.15 points.
Asian stocks came under pressure on Tuesday following a mixed Wall Street session, as concerns about increasing covid-19 deaths, infections and lockdowns overshadowed optimism about the start of coronavirus vaccinations.
Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.4%, Korea's Kospi Index lost 0.3%. Australia's ASX fell 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index dipped 0.5%. Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.4%.
Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street on Monday after an early rally faded, extending the market's recent pullback from record highs. Among US markets, S&P 500 closed down 0.4%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high but fell back 0.6% for the day.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.