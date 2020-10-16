Market Live: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for Indian indices; HCL Tech eyed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The SGX Nifty was up 0.8%, indicating a positive start for Indian equities. Global shares closed lower on Thursday as investors avoided risky assets
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.
16 Oct 2020, 08:27 AM ISTAsian shares gain
Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in China, but the mood was cautious due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US.
The Shanghai Composite was up 0.17%, while the Hang Seng rose 0.88%. The Nikkei 225 edged 0.05% higher. Australian stocks erased early losses to trade flat, while South Korean shares lost 0.3%.
16 Oct 2020, 08:20 AM ISTWall Street ends lower on Thursday
Global shares closed lower on Thursday as investors shied from risk and sought safe havens such as the dollar on fears that a resurgence in coronavirus cases and a lack of more US fiscal stimulus would hobble the world economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.07%, the S&P 500 lost 0.15%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.47%.