Market Live: SGX Nifty suggests positive start for Indian indices; HCL Tech eyed

Asian shares gain

Asian stocks edged higher on Friday, buoyed by gains in China, but the mood was cautious due to a resurgence of coronavirus infections in Europe and the US.

The Shanghai Composite was up 0.17%, while the Hang Seng rose 0.88%. The Nikkei 225 edged 0.05% higher. Australian stocks erased early losses to trade flat, while South Korean shares lost 0.3%.