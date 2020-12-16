Market LIVE: Indices at record high; Sensex gains 300 points; M&M up 3%

Lenders to sell up to ₹5,000 cr stressed retail loans in Jan-Mar

As much as ₹5,000 crore of retail loans could be sold to buyers of distressed assets by banks in the March quarter, three bankers aware of the matter told Mint. The severe economic downturn has led to a surge in bad loans in this segment, considered to be safer than risky corporate loans.

Banks are keen to offload some of these unwanted assets as stress on the retail loan portfolio is growing after the central bank’s payment moratorium ended on 31 August. Banks cannot classify some of these accounts as non-performing assets till the Supreme Court passes a final order on waiver of interest.