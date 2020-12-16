Market LIVE: Indices at record high; Sensex gains 300 points; M&M up 3%

Gold, silver prices gain Gold and silver prices edged higher in India today following an overnight rally in global markets. On MCX, February gold futures gained 0.26% to ₹49,571 while silver futures rose 0.6% to ₹65,230 per kg. In the previous session, gold had jumped ₹530 or 1.1% per 10 gram while silver had surged 2%.

Titan near 52-week high, up 1.4%

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments The Nifty is edging slowly and steadily towards the upper end of the index range which is between 13400-13700. A serious move can be expected only post 13700 or if we break 13400 on a closing basis. A good support for this market lies at 13400.

PNB down 7% The state-owned lender has set the floor price for its proposed QIP of ₹7,000 crore at ₹37.35 per share. The capital raising committee of the bank at a meeting authorised the opening of the QIP issue and approved the floor price at ₹37.35 per equity share. The bank may, at its discretion, offer a discount of not more than 5% on the floor price.

Burger King hits upper circuit The burger giant continued its relentless run on the charts since its whopper listing on Monday.

Broad market indices in the green

M&M jumps 3% The automaker said it will hike prices of its range of passenger and commercial vehicles across models due to the increase in commodity prices and various other input costs.

Nifty gainers/losers

M&M, Bajaj Finance top gainers on Sensex, while HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra biggest laggards

Sensex, Nifty open at record high Amid firm global cues, Sensex gained 300 points at 46,569, while Nifty topped 13,650 level, rising 83 points.

Sensex at pre-open; ONGC best gainer

Sensex, Nifty in the green at pre-open At 0903 am, Sensex was 200 points higher at 46,463, while Nifty was above 100 points higher at 13,675.

Adani group sells a part of its stake in Snowman Logistics Adani Logistics Ltd, a part of the diversified Adani group, has sold almost a fourth of its stake in Snowman Logistics. Adani Logistics had acquired the stake through an open offer it had initiated in March at ₹44 apiece in a failed attempt to take promoter stake in Snowman.

Lenders to sell up to ₹5,000 cr stressed retail loans in Jan-Mar As much as ₹5,000 crore of retail loans could be sold to buyers of distressed assets by banks in the March quarter, three bankers aware of the matter told Mint. The severe economic downturn has led to a surge in bad loans in this segment, considered to be safer than risky corporate loans. Banks are keen to offload some of these unwanted assets as stress on the retail loan portfolio is growing after the central bank’s payment moratorium ended on 31 August. Banks cannot classify some of these accounts as non-performing assets till the Supreme Court passes a final order on waiver of interest.

Indian markets may open marginally higher Indian equity indices are likely to open marginally higher on Wednesday tracking gains in SGX Nifty and global markets. SGX Nifty was a tad higher in early morning trade. On Tuesday, Sensex closed flat at 46,263.17, while Nifty rose 0.07% to 13,567.85 points.

Asian indices up Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more US fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. Shanghai Composite and Nikkei 225 were up 0.2% each while Heng Seng gained 0.7%.