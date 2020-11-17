Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian indices; RIL eyed

Morgan Stanley expects Sensex at 50,000 by 2021





Morgan Stanley has lifted its target for the BSE Sensex to 50,000 by December next year from the earlier 37,300 for June 2021, saying that the upcoming growth cycle is not fully priced in, and there is more upside to the index.

The global brokerage firm, which has an overweight rating on India, also raised the FY21, FY22 and FY23 earnings per share estimates for the Sensex by 15%, 10% and 9%, respectively, indicating between 6% and 7% upside from consensus estimates.