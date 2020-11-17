Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates positive opening for Indian indices; RIL eyed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Markets are likely to rise on Tuesday tracking global markets which rose as risk appetite improved after Moderna Inc said its experimental covid-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices
Welcome to the Mint live blog.
17 Nov 2020, 08:34 AM ISTMorgan Stanley expects Sensex at 50,000 by 2021
Morgan Stanley has lifted its target for the BSE Sensex to 50,000 by December next year from the earlier 37,300 for June 2021, saying that the upcoming growth cycle is not fully priced in, and there is more upside to the index.
The global brokerage firm, which has an overweight rating on India, also raised the FY21, FY22 and FY23 earnings per share estimates for the Sensex by 15%, 10% and 9%, respectively, indicating between 6% and 7% upside from consensus estimates.
17 Nov 2020, 08:26 AM ISTStocks to Watch: RIL, M&M, Tata Steel, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki
Reliance, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Steel, BPCL, Maruti Suzuki are among stocks that will be in focus on Tuesday. (Read more)
17 Nov 2020, 08:21 AM ISTIndian markets likely to stay firm
Markets are likely to rise on Tuesday following firm global cues. Trends in SGX Nifty indicate a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. In the short Mahurat trading session on Saturday, Sensex closed at 43,637.98, up 194.98 points or 0.45% and the Nifty ended at 12,780.25, up.60.30 points or 0.47%.
17 Nov 2020, 08:13 AM ISTAsia stocks edge higher
Asian stocks were mostly firm on Tuesday tracking US equities. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.11%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.23%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.2% after hitting a 29 year high the day before.
17 Nov 2020, 08:09 AM ISTUS stocks end firm
US indices jumped on Monday as the latest positive data for a potential covid-19 vaccine and signs of economic recovery in Asia boosted sentiment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average set a record, rising 1.6%. S&P 500 gained 1.16%, to 3,626.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.8%.