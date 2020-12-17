Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian shares, Hero Moto eyed

Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Videocon, telecom and sugar companies will be in focus toady . Besides these, Bombay Rayon, Jubilant Foodworks and Indusind Bank will also be in limelight.

The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left its key short-term interest rate near zero following its latest policy meeting Wednesday. The Fed also strengthened its commitment to support the U.S. economy, promising to maintain its massive asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress" in employment and inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the case for fiscal stimulus is “very, very strong" as the pandemic continues to rage

Indian markets seen flat

Indian benchmark equity indices may open little changed on Thursday tracking weak trend on SGX Nifty and mixed global equities. Analysts expect domestic markets to stay choppy during the day.

SGX Nifty was trading 0.24% lower in early trade. On Wednesday, Sensex rose 0.87% to close at a fresh record high of 46666.46 points, while Nifty ended at an all time high of 13682.70 points, up 0.85%.