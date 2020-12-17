Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian shares, Hero Moto eyed

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates muted start for Indian shares, Hero Moto eyed1 min read . 08:53 AM IST
- Indian benchmark equity indices may open little changed on Thursday tracking weak trend on SGX Nifty and mixed global equities
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, Wipro, Videocon, telecom and sugar companies will be in focus toady. Besides these, Bombay Rayon, Jubilant Foodworks and Indusind Bank will also be in limelight.
The Federal Reserve, as widely expected, left its key short-term interest rate near zero following its latest policy meeting Wednesday. The Fed also strengthened its commitment to support the U.S. economy, promising to maintain its massive asset purchase program until it sees “substantial further progress" in employment and inflation. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the case for fiscal stimulus is “very, very strong" as the pandemic continues to rage
SGX Nifty was trading 0.24% lower in early trade. On Wednesday, Sensex rose 0.87% to close at a fresh record high of 46666.46 points, while Nifty ended at an all time high of 13682.70 points, up 0.85%.
In Japan, the Nikkei and Topix index both dipped 0.16% each in early trade. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.22%. Heng Seng up 0.56% while Shanghai was trading flat.
Wall Street was mixed on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a record high as investors awaited a potential fiscal economic stimulus package after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. In US, S&P500 gained 0.2%, Nasdaq rose 0.5% while Dow Jone fell 0.15%
