Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in choppy trade; LVB hits lower circuit

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits 20% lower circuit

The banking regulator on Tuesday seized control of the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and forced a merger with the local unit of Singapore’s largest lender DBS Bank, the first time the central bank has tapped a bank with a foreign parent to backstop an Indian rival.

As part of the merger process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the Union government, on the request of the regulator, has capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000 at LVB for a month.

