Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in choppy trade; LVB hits lower circuit

After touching new highs in the previous session, Indian equity markets were muted at open on Wednesday. Lakshmi Vilas Bank shares hit the 20% lower circuit as the govt announced its merger with DBS Bank
18 Nov 2020, 10:04 AM ISTBanks and financial services gain
18 Nov 2020, 09:56 AM ISTLarsen & Toubro up 2%
Engineering major has delivered the first hardware--a booster segment--for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule, despite covid-19 restrictions.
18 Nov 2020, 09:48 AM ISTGold prices fall for third day
Gold and silver prices in India edged lower today, tracking muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures today fell 0.43% to ₹50,546 per 10 gram, extending losses to the third day. Silver futures on MCX also declined 0.6% to ₹62,875 per kg.
18 Nov 2020, 09:37 AM ISTBSE Midcap gains
18 Nov 2020, 09:30 AM ISTLakshmi Vilas Bank hits 20% lower circuit
The banking regulator on Tuesday seized control of the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and forced a merger with the local unit of Singapore’s largest lender DBS Bank, the first time the central bank has tapped a bank with a foreign parent to backstop an Indian rival.
As part of the merger process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the Union government, on the request of the regulator, has capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000 at LVB for a month.
18 Nov 2020, 09:27 AM ISTNifty losers/gainers at open
18 Nov 2020, 09:25 AM ISTSensex shares at open
18 Nov 2020, 09:17 AM ISTMarkets open in the red
18 Nov 2020, 09:11 AM ISTCipla signs licensing agreement with Belgium's Multi G for distribution of covid-19 rapid antibody test kit
India’s second-largest drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their coronavirus Rapid Antibody test kit, across most emerging markets and Europe.
This licencing agreement is part of Mumbai-based Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.
18 Nov 2020, 09:05 AM ISTSensex at pre-open
18 Nov 2020, 09:03 AM ISTSensex, Nifty in the red at pre-open
18 Nov 2020, 08:54 AM ISTIndiamart, JD in legal war over copyright violations
Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are engaged in a legal wrangle over copyright infringement issues that may delay the latter’s plan to launch its own business-to-business (B2B) marketplace with JD Mart.
Online B2B marketplace Indiamart, which was founded in 1996, sued Just Dial in the Delhi high court in November alleging that Just Dial infringed upon its copyright over the website compilations that Indiamart made after years of hard work.
18 Nov 2020, 08:47 AM ISTEPFO subscribers, firms down in October
Establishments registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fell more than 30,800 in October from September, indicating companies may not be recovering as quickly as expected and are shedding jobs because of continued stress.
While there were 534,869 contributing establishments with retirement fund manager EPFO in September, the number fell to 504,044 in October, according to official data. The fall is the first since May when the country was in lockdown.
18 Nov 2020, 08:41 AM ISTStocks to Watch: Lakshmi Vilas Bank, Tata Steel, L&T
Lakshmi Vilas Bank, private sector banks, Tata Steel, L&T are among stocks that will be in focus in today's trade. Other companies that will be in news today are DLF, Indiabulls Housing, Embassy Reit and DHFL.
18 Nov 2020, 08:34 AM ISTCrude oil slips
Crude oil price fell after an industry report pointed to a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude stockpiles, countering optimism over a recovery in Asia.
Brent crude futures for January dropped 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.61 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December slid 25 cents, or 0.6%, to $41.18 a barrel.
18 Nov 2020, 08:28 AM ISTIndian equity markets seen muted
After touching new highs, Indian equity markets are likely to be muted on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 43,952.71, up 314.73 points or 0.72%. The Nifty closed at 12,874.20, up 93.95 points or 0.74%.
18 Nov 2020, 08:20 AM ISTAsian stocks mixed
Asian equities were trading mixed with Japan's Nikkei down 0.7%, Korea's Kospi rising 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.
18 Nov 2020, 08:04 AM ISTUS stocks slip
A gauge of global stocks edged lower from a record on Tuesday, as rising coronavirus cases raised concerns about fresh lockdown measures and tamped down recent optimism over promising vaccine trial results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.56%, the S&P 500 lost 0.48%, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.21%.