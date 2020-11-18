Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty flat in choppy trade; LVB hits lower circuit

Banks and financial services gain View Full Image

Larsen & Toubro up 2% Engineering major has delivered the first hardware--a booster segment--for the Gaganyaan Launch Vehicle to ISRO ahead of schedule, despite covid-19 restrictions.

Gold prices fall for third day Gold and silver prices in India edged lower today, tracking muted global cues. On MCX, gold futures today fell 0.43% to ₹50,546 per 10 gram, extending losses to the third day. Silver futures on MCX also declined 0.6% to ₹62,875 per kg.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank hits 20% lower circuit The banking regulator on Tuesday seized control of the struggling Lakshmi Vilas Bank (LVB) and forced a merger with the local unit of Singapore's largest lender DBS Bank, the first time the central bank has tapped a bank with a foreign parent to backstop an Indian rival. As part of the merger process, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said the Union government, on the request of the regulator, has capped deposit withdrawals at ₹25,000 at LVB for a month.

Markets open in the red

Cipla signs licensing agreement with Belgium's Multi G for distribution of covid-19 rapid antibody test kit India’s second-largest drugmaker Cipla Ltd on Wednesday announced that it has signed a licensing agreement with a Belgium-based firm, Multi G for the distribution of their coronavirus Rapid Antibody test kit, across most emerging markets and Europe. This licencing agreement is part of Mumbai-based Cipla’s efforts to enhance global access to life- saving treatments and diagnostic infrastructure for patients in need.

Sensex, Nifty in the red at pre-open

Indiamart, JD in legal war over copyright violations Indiamart Intermesh Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are engaged in a legal wrangle over copyright infringement issues that may delay the latter’s plan to launch its own business-to-business (B2B) marketplace with JD Mart. Online B2B marketplace Indiamart, which was founded in 1996, sued Just Dial in the Delhi high court in November alleging that Just Dial infringed upon its copyright over the website compilations that Indiamart made after years of hard work.

EPFO subscribers, firms down in October Establishments registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) fell more than 30,800 in October from September, indicating companies may not be recovering as quickly as expected and are shedding jobs because of continued stress. While there were 534,869 contributing establishments with retirement fund manager EPFO in September, the number fell to 504,044 in October, according to official data. The fall is the first since May when the country was in lockdown.

Crude oil slips Crude oil price fell after an industry report pointed to a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude stockpiles, countering optimism over a recovery in Asia. Brent crude futures for January dropped 14 cents, or 0.3%, to $43.61 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude for December slid 25 cents, or 0.6%, to $41.18 a barrel.

Indian equity markets seen muted After touching new highs, Indian equity markets are likely to be muted on Wednesday while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat opening for benchmark indices. On Tuesday, the Sensex closed at 43,952.71, up 314.73 points or 0.72%. The Nifty closed at 12,874.20, up 93.95 points or 0.74%.

Asian stocks mixed Asian equities were trading mixed with Japan's Nikkei down 0.7%, Korea's Kospi rising 0.4%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index climbed 0.3%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was flat. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4%.