Market LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts after hitting 47k; Nifty at 13700; IT cos gain

Axis Bank sticks to its caution script and so do its investors Things may get worse before they get better. That in a nutshell seems to be the message from Axis Bank’s management. In an update on its retail book through a media interaction, the private sector lender’s executives said that delinquencies may spike in the third and fourth quarter of the current financial year. To be sure, the lender has reported a sharp improvement in collections, just like its peers. Collection efficiency surged to 95% after the moratorium period ended in August and gross bad loans were down to 4.18% of total loan book for the September quarter. (Full report)

Gold slips Gold and silver prices fell today on some profit-taking. On MCX, February gold futures dipped 0.24% to ₹50,270 per 10 gram, snapping a three-day gain, while silver rates declined 0.6% to ₹67,882 per kg.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking: “We had a positive start on the indices above the 13700 mark for the first time and it continued its positive bias to end the weekly expiry with gains of about half a percent. After some consolidation at the start of the week, Nifty resumed its momentum and has continued to register new records. As mentioned in our last couple of reports, this rally was expected to test the 13770 level as it is an important level as per the Fibonacci ratio. This level marks the 127% retracement of the previous correction that we had seen in the first quarter of this calendar year and hence gains some importance. As the index approached this resistance, the broader markets witnessed some profit booking in the last hour of the trade yesterday. Also, the banking index is struggling to cross the 31000 mark since last couple of sessions. There are no signs of reversal yet on charts, but sometimes it is better to avoid aggressive bets in such hunky dory situation and take some money off the table at such juncture. Hence, we advise traders to book profits on long positions and wait for further signal from the market for the near term. The immediate supports for the Nifty are placed around 13660 and 13600 whereas resistance is seen in range of 13770-13800."

Rupee opens firm The Indian rupee opened 4 paise higher at 73.55 against the US dollar.

Dishman Carbogen down 2% Promoter, Adimans Technologies, proposes to sell 6.9 million shares of the company through offer for sale. The floor price for the offer is at ₹145.70 rupees per share.

Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments on markets The market has opened on a soft note this morning and is still hovering around the 13700 level. It is imperative for the Nifty to keep above this level as that would allow us to experience higher levels of 14000. We have a good support around 13400-13500 and till that holds, we are in bullish territory and should utilise dips or mild corrections to accumulate long positions.

TCS up 1.4% India's largest IT services firm's share buyback programme of up to ₹16,000 crore commences today and closes on January 1. Last month, TCS shareholders had approved a proposal to buy back up to 5.3 crore shares of the company at ₹3,000 per scrip.

Sensex, Nifty positive at pre-open Sensex was up 200 points at 47,094, while Nifty was above 13,750 at pre-opening session.

Traders vie for export incentives, tax breaks Leading trade-focused industries are hoping the 2021 Union Budget will have sops to help them tide over the effects of a global recession. Industries that focus heavily on both exports and imports have made representations to finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking sops, including duty drawbacks, an extension on tax breaks for export-oriented special economic zones and simpler rules on international e-commerce shipping.

Indian markets may open in the green Indian equity markets may open slightly higher on Friday and are likely to remain range-bound during the day amid mixed cues from global indices. Indian markets closed at a fresh record high on Thursday. Sensex rose 46890.34 points, up 0.48% from previous close, while Nifty gained 0.42% to 13740.70

Asia markets weak Asian stock fell slightly on Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.01%, while Australian S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.46% in early trading. Hang Seng slipped over 200 points.