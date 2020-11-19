Market LIVE: Indices open in red on global cues; Sensex holds 44k; banks slip

M&M hits 52-week high The company is crafting plans to take 10 of its most promising units public in the next 5-7 years as the automobiles-to-software conglomerate aims to unlock value in these so-called “gems" by bringing in new investors. It has also identified the 10 companies, across sectors such as mobility, clean energy, rural, financial services, infrastructure and technology, to drive the future growth of the group.

Hero MotoCorp up 3% India’s largest two-wheeler maker has recorded retail sales of more than 1.4 million motorcycles and scooters during the 31-day festive period. The company said retail sales for the period were equivalent of 98% of last year’s festive sales and 103% for the same period in 2018.

Sensex, Nifty open weak tracking global markets

Oil prices slip US crude futures fell in early trade on Thursday, giving up some of gains from the previous day as surging COVID-19 cases and widening lockdowns raised fears over fuel demand, offsetting further upbeat vaccine news. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 39 cents, or 0.9%, to $41.43 a barrel by 0039 GMT, after gaining nearly 1% on Wednesday. Brent crude was yet to trade, having risen 1.4% on Wednesday.

India waits as Boeing Max gets US nod India’s aviation regulator said it is awaiting formal communication on the decision of the US Federal Aviation Administration to allow Boeing Co.’s 737 Max planes to resume flights after a prolonged grounding. FAA approved the “return to service" of 737 Max with extensive fixes. The US aviation regulator grounded the aircraft in March 2019, which was followed suit by DGCA, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines 737 Max near Addis Ababa on 10 March, killing 157 people, and another Lion Air crash in October 2018 that killed 180 people in Indonesia.

Markets in the red at pre-opening session

PMO to keep tabs on jobs scenario The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) is likely to track how many jobs are being created in both the informal and formal sectors from next week amid a noisy debate on joblessness in India. Data on payroll additions from the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation, or EPFO, will be integrated to a PMO dashboard, under categories such as job creation by state, sector and demography, two government officials told Mint.

Delhi HC to continue hearing Future Retail-Amazon case on Reliance deal today The Delhi high court on Thursday will continue hearing arguments by Future Retail Limited (FRL) and Amazon on the former’s plea seeking to restrain the US e-commerce company from approaching regulatory bodies such as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) against the retailer’s deal with Reliance's retail arm. The court has been hearing the case since last week. Both the parties to the case will continue with their submissions today.

Indian indices seen sluggish Indian stock markets are likely to be sluggish on Thursday following weakness in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a weak opening for Indian benchmark indices. On Wednesday the Sensex closed at 44,180.05, up 227.34 points or 0.52% and the Nifty ended at 12,938.25, up 64.05 points or 0.50%.

Asia stocks dip Asian stocks followed Wall Street's sharp selloff on Thursday as concerns about rising coronavirus infections and new shutdowns in major US cities hosed down earlier investor enthusiasm about covid-19 vaccine developments. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.5% in early trading, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures lost 0.02%. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.4%.