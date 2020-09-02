Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities
The markets ended higher on Tuesday (Reuters.)
The markets ended higher on Tuesday (Reuters.)
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities

1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:55 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • SGX Nifty was marginally down in early trade, indicating a soft opening for Indian indices

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

02 Sep 2020, 08:55:24 AM IST

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU

Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU, Peru & Ukraine, CNBC-TV18 reported.

02 Sep 2020, 08:50:58 AM IST

Markets seen volatile

Indian equity markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,900.80, adding 272.51 points or 0.71%, while Nifty closed at 11,470.25, up 82.75 points or 0.73%.

02 Sep 2020, 08:47:04 AM IST

Crude check

Better-than-expected US manufacturing data helped lift oil prices on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers.

Brent crude futures settled 30 cents higher at $45.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.

02 Sep 2020, 08:38:12 AM IST

Asian markets

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday. Better-than-expected manufacturing indicators lifted Japan's Nikkei 225 Index by 0.31%, Korea's Kospi by 0.5% and Australia's ASX by 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%.

02 Sep 2020, 08:20:18 AM IST

Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto

Coal India, DishTV and Jubilant Foodworks are among the companies that will detail their June quarter earnings today.

02 Sep 2020, 08:14:43 AM IST

Wall Street on Tuesday

Wall Street ended on a strong note on Tuesday with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.39%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout