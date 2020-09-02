Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities1 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2020, 08:55 AM IST
- SGX Nifty was marginally down in early trade, indicating a soft opening for Indian indices
DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU
Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU, Peru & Ukraine, CNBC-TV18 reported.
Markets seen volatile
Indian equity markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,900.80, adding 272.51 points or 0.71%, while Nifty closed at 11,470.25, up 82.75 points or 0.73%.
Crude check
Better-than-expected US manufacturing data helped lift oil prices on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers.
Brent crude futures settled 30 cents higher at $45.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.
Asian markets
Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday. Better-than-expected manufacturing indicators lifted Japan's Nikkei 225 Index by 0.31%, Korea's Kospi by 0.5% and Australia's ASX by 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%.
Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto
Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto
Coal India, DishTV and Jubilant Foodworks are among the companies that will detail their June quarter earnings today.
Wall Street on Tuesday
Wall Street ended on a strong note on Tuesday with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.39%.
