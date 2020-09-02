Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities

DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU, Peru & Ukraine, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Markets seen volatile Indian equity markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,900.80, adding 272.51 points or 0.71%, while Nifty closed at 11,470.25, up 82.75 points or 0.73%.

Crude check Better-than-expected US manufacturing data helped lift oil prices on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers. Brent crude futures settled 30 cents higher at $45.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.

Asian markets Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday. Better-than-expected manufacturing indicators lifted Japan's Nikkei 225 Index by 0.31%, Korea's Kospi by 0.5% and Australia's ASX by 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%.