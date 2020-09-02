Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
The markets ended higher on Tuesday
LIVE UPDATES

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty suggests soft opening for Indian equities

1 min read . 08:55 AM IST Madhumita Sen Choudhury

  • SGX Nifty was marginally down in early trade, indicating a soft opening for Indian indices

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

02 Sep 2020, 08:55 AM IST DGTR recommends anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU

Directorate General of Trade Remedies has recommended anti-dumping duty on acrylic fiber imports from Belarus, EU, Peru & Ukraine, CNBC-TV18 reported.

1
02 Sep 2020, 08:50 AM IST Markets seen volatile

Indian equity markets are likely to be volatile on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the BSE Sensex ended at 38,900.80, adding 272.51 points or 0.71%, while Nifty closed at 11,470.25, up 82.75 points or 0.73%.

02 Sep 2020, 08:47 AM IST Crude check

Better-than-expected US manufacturing data helped lift oil prices on Tuesday, suggesting further demand for fuel if the economy recovers.

Brent crude futures settled 30 cents higher at $45.58 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures settled at $42.76 a barrel, up 15 cents.

02 Sep 2020, 08:38 AM IST Asian markets

Asian shares were mixed on Wednesday. Better-than-expected manufacturing indicators lifted Japan's Nikkei 225 Index by 0.31%, Korea's Kospi by 0.5% and Australia's ASX by 2%. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was 0.7% lower, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.8%.

02 Sep 2020, 08:20 AM IST Stocks to Watch: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto

Here’s a list of top ten stocks that may be in news on Wednesday: Vodafone Idea; Infosys; Hero Moto

Coal India, DishTV and Jubilant Foodworks are among the companies that will detail their June quarter earnings today.

02 Sep 2020, 08:14 AM IST Wall Street on Tuesday

Wall Street ended on a strong note on Tuesday with both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 hitting record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76%, the S&P 500 gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq Composite surged 1.39%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated