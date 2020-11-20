Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-positive start for Indian equities

Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-positive start for Indian equities1 min read . Updated: 20 Nov 2020, 08:37 AM IST
- The SGX Nifty was marginally higher, indicating a flat-to- positive start for Indian markets. US markets ended positive territory on Thursday but Asian markets were under pressure today
Stocks to Watch: Reliance, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea
Reliance, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea are among stocks that will be in focus today.
China’s Fosun-owned Gland Pharma Ltd's IPO will list on exchanges today.
Indian stock markets may be under pressure
Indian stock markets may be under pressure on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat-to-positive opening for domestic benchmark indices.
On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty hit a fresh record high but erased all its gains and closed nearly 1.3% lower dragged down by banking and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex ended at 43,599.96, down 580.09 points or 1.31%. The Nifty closed at 12,771.70, down 166.55 points or 1.29%.
Asian markets mixed
Asian markets came under pressure after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin called for an end to coronavirus pandemic relief for struggling businesses, sparking a rare clash between the central bank and Treasury. Japan's Nikkei stumbled 0.5%, while South Korea's KOSPI index was flat and Australian shares were mildly positive. Chinese shares were little changed with the blue-chip CSI300 index a shade firmer.
Wall Street closes higher
Wall Street ended in positive territory on Thursday as fresh stimulus hopes buoyed investor sentiment toward the end of a session fraught with worries over shutdowns and layoffs linked to spiraling covid infection rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.15%, S&P 500 gained 0.39%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.87%.
