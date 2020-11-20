Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-positive start for Indian equities

Indian stock markets may be under pressure

Indian stock markets may be under pressure on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat-to-positive opening for domestic benchmark indices.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty hit a fresh record high but erased all its gains and closed nearly 1.3% lower dragged down by banking and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex ended at 43,599.96, down 580.09 points or 1.31%. The Nifty closed at 12,771.70, down 166.55 points or 1.29%.