Market LIVE: SGX Nifty indicates flat-to-positive start for Indian equities

Reliance, Infosys, Bharti Infratel, Vodafone Idea are among stocks that will be in focus today.

Indian stock markets may be under pressure

Indian stock markets may be under pressure on Friday, while trends in SGX Nifty suggest a flat-to-positive opening for domestic benchmark indices.

On Thursday, Sensex and Nifty hit a fresh record high but erased all its gains and closed nearly 1.3% lower dragged down by banking and financial stocks. The BSE Sensex ended at 43,599.96, down 580.09 points or 1.31%. The Nifty closed at 12,771.70, down 166.55 points or 1.29%.