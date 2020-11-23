Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open

Asian equities edge higher on hope of vaccine rollout

A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs in early deals on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines buoyed investor sentiment, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over US stimulus capped gains, Reuters reported.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38%, pushing past a previous record high touched on Friday.

Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures added 0.16% to 25,785 and Seoul's Kospi was 0.84% higher.