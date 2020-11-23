Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open

Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open2 min read . 09:07 AM IST
- US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Friday they have applied for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine, which could come next month.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.
Benchmark equity indices traded higher in the pre-opening session.
At 0905am, the Sensex was up 0.5% or 212.40 points at 44,094.65, while the Nifty was at 12,952.45 points, up 0.73%.
After a gap-down, the Nifty turned positive but was unable to sustain that for very long. It went back into negative territory but has not broken the support of 12500 which means the trend continues to remain bullish. 13100 still remains an open target which the index can achieve by the end of the November series.
Shares of Reliance Industries, NBFCs, Vodafone Idea, Tata Steel will be in focus today.
Bank of Baroda, BHEL, Canara Bank, DLF, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vodafone Idea, L&T Finance Holdings, NALCO, Punjab National Bank and RBL Bank are under the F&O ban for 23 November.
The SGX Nifty traded at 12,968.20, up 0.6%, indicting a positive start to domestic benchmark indices. Recovering from a low of 43,453, Sensex had ended 282 points higher at 43,882 on Friday while the Nifty had closed up 0.7% at 2,859.05.
A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs in early deals on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines buoyed investor sentiment, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over US stimulus capped gains, Reuters reported.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38%, pushing past a previous record high touched on Friday.
Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures added 0.16% to 25,785 and Seoul's Kospi was 0.84% higher.
Wall Street stocks fell on Friday as markets weighed worries about rising coronavirus cases and a surprise US government move to end some emergency lending programmes.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended down 0.8% at 29,263.48.
The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.7% to 3,557.54, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index declined 0.4% to 11,854.97.
US pharma giant Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech said Friday they have applied for emergency use authorization for their coronavirus vaccine, which could come next month.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.