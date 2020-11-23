Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty higher in pre-open

Indian indices higher at pre-open buoyed by gains in Asia Benchmark equity indices traded higher in the pre-opening session. At 0905am, the Sensex was up 0.5% or 212.40 points at 44,094.65, while the Nifty was at 12,952.45 points, up 0.73%.

Nifty at pre-open View Full Image

Markets at pre-open View Full Image

Nifty view: Manish Hathiramani, Proprietary Index Trader and Technical Analyst, Deen Dayal Investments

After a gap-down, the Nifty turned positive but was unable to sustain that for very long. It went back into negative territory but has not broken the support of 12500 which means the trend continues to remain bullish. 13100 still remains an open target which the index can achieve by the end of the November series.

SGX Nifty trades higher The SGX Nifty traded at 12,968.20, up 0.6%, indicting a positive start to domestic benchmark indices. Recovering from a low of 43,453, Sensex had ended 282 points higher at 43,882 on Friday while the Nifty had closed up 0.7% at 2,859.05.

Asian equities edge higher on hope of vaccine rollout A broad gauge of Asian shares edged up to record highs in early deals on Monday as hopes for imminent coronavirus vaccines buoyed investor sentiment, but worries over the impact of economic lockdowns and uncertainty over US stimulus capped gains, Reuters reported. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.38%, pushing past a previous record high touched on Friday. Trading activity was thin early in the Asian day, with Japanese markets closed for a holiday. Nikkei futures added 0.16% to 25,785 and Seoul's Kospi was 0.84% higher.