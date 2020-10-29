Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower

Market at close on Wednesday

Indian stocks settled over 1% lower on Wednesday led by heavy selloff in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys and Kotak Bank. Markets fell globally amid concerns about rising covid-19 infections in the US, Europe and uncertainty over next week's US elections.

Sensex settled at 39,922.46, down 599.64 or 1.48%, while Nifty declined 159.80 points or 1.34% to end at 11,729.60.