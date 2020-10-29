Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower

Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2020, 08:57 AM IST
- Asian stock markets fell on Thursday but not as sharply as Wall Street's rout overnight, while oil bounced off lows and US futures jumped, as Asia's brighter economic outlook offset investor worries about fresh covid-19 lockdowns in Europe
Stocks to Watch
Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Infosys, MCX, Wipro, L&T and Yes Bank are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)
Market at close on Wednesday
Indian stocks settled over 1% lower on Wednesday led by heavy selloff in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys and Kotak Bank. Markets fell globally amid concerns about rising covid-19 infections in the US, Europe and uncertainty over next week's US elections.
Sensex settled at 39,922.46, down 599.64 or 1.48%, while Nifty declined 159.80 points or 1.34% to end at 11,729.60.
Asia's covid control tempers global stock selloff
Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7%.
China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined over 1%.
Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.35%.
Australia's ASX200 and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.7% each.
Wall Street sinks 3%
US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors worried about the possibility of a contested US presidential election next week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 943.24 points, or 3.43%, to 26,519.95, the S&P 500 lost 119.65 points, or 3.53%, to 3,271.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points, or 3.73%, to 11,004.87.
Volume on US exchanges was 11.00 billion shares.
