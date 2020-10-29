Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower
Market LIVE: Indian equities seen under pressure; Asian stocks track US lower

1 min read . Updated: 29 Oct 2020, 08:57 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stock markets fell on Thursday but not as sharply as Wall Street's rout overnight, while oil bounced off lows and US futures jumped, as Asia's brighter economic outlook offset investor worries about fresh covid-19 lockdowns in Europe

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for the latest stock market updates.

29 Oct 2020, 08:56:59 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Infosys, MCX, Wipro, L&T and Yes Bank are among the top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

29 Oct 2020, 08:52:50 AM IST

Market at close on Wednesday

Indian stocks settled over 1% lower on Wednesday led by heavy selloff in HDFC twins, ICICI Bank, RIL, Infosys and Kotak Bank. Markets fell globally amid concerns about rising covid-19 infections in the US, Europe and uncertainty over next week's US elections.

Sensex settled at 39,922.46, down 599.64 or 1.48%, while Nifty declined 159.80 points or 1.34% to end at 11,729.60.

29 Oct 2020, 08:49:31 AM IST

Asia's covid control tempers global stock selloff

Asian stock markets fell on Thursday but not as sharply as Wall Street's rout overnight, while oil bounced off lows and US futures jumped, as Asia's brighter economic outlook offset investor worries about fresh covid-19 lockdowns in Europe.

Japan's Nikkei was down 0.7%.

China's Shanghai Composite was little changed, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined over 1%.

Singapore's SGX Nifty retreated 0.35%.

Australia's ASX200 and South Korea's KOSPI dropped 1.7% each.

29 Oct 2020, 08:49:32 AM IST

Wall Street sinks 3%

US stocks tumbled on Wednesday, with the Dow closing at lows last seen in late July, as coronavirus cases soared globally and investors worried about the possibility of a contested US presidential election next week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 943.24 points, or 3.43%, to 26,519.95, the S&P 500 lost 119.65 points, or 3.53%, to 3,271.03 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 426.48 points, or 3.73%, to 11,004.87.

Volume on US exchanges was 11.00 billion shares.

