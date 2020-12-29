Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open at fresh highs; Bajaj Auto hits 1 trn m-cap

Bajaj Auto hits ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation Amid a surge in domestic equity markets, Bajaj Auto Ltd on Tuesday joined the elite club of companies with over ₹1 trillion in market capitalisation. This is the third automobile company to have achieved the milestone, others being Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the most valued auto company in India, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

ICICI Bank up nearly 1% Country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has sold 2% stake in private sector lender ICICI Bank through open market transactions. The insurer sold 13.8 crore shares, representing 2.002% stake of ICICI Bank, over a period of November 27 to December 24, 2020, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

Market outlook "We have hit 13900 this morning and the 14000 mark should now be a mere formality to achieve. There is always a possibility for the markets to shy away from that level since its a psychological whole number! If we sustain 14000, we should look out for 14200. During the recent correction, the Nifty has made a good base at the 13100-13200 level. Until that does not break, we are in bullish territory," Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

HDFC twins, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by over 270 points

All sectoral indices on NSE in the green

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened at record highs on Tuesday tracking firm cues from global peers. Sensex opened at 47,466.62, up 112.87 or 0.24%, while Nifty advanced 37.15 points or 0.27% at 13,910.35. IndusInd Bank, up about 2%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Axis Bank, Bajaj Auto and SBI. Asian Paints and TechM were the only laggards on the 30-share barometer.

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Tuesday. At 9:05am, Sensex was at 47,494.29, up 140.54 points or 0.30%, while Nifty advanced 30.90 points or 0.22% at 13,904.10.

Investor wealth rise ₹8.22 lakh cr in four trading sessions In four trading sessions, investor wealth jumped ₹8.22 lakh crore as markets continued their rally with the benchmark indices recording life time peaks on Monday. The BSE benchmark index Sensex settled 380.21 points higher at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75 on Monday. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72. In the previous trade on Thursday, the 30-share index had surged 529.36 points or 1.14% to close at 46,973.54. Equity markets were closed on Friday for Christmas. In four consecutive trading days of gains, the benchmark index has jumped 1,799.79 points or 3.95%. Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies have gained ₹8,22,841.6 crore to ₹1,87,02,164.65 crore in the four trading sessions.

Stocks to Watch ICICI Bank, Biocon, PNB, 3i Infotech, SpiceJet and Coal India are among top ten stocks that may be in focus today. (Full report)

Markets at close on Monday Extending gains for the fourth straight session, key stock indices Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on Monday in line with broad-based rally in global equities as investors cheered a $2.3 trillion US stimulus package and last-minute Brexit deal. The benchmark index Sensex settled up by 380.21 points or 0.81% at its all-time closing high of 47,353.75. The index also scaled its fresh record intra-day peak of 47,406.72 on the back of gains in banking and energy stocks. The NSE Nifty ended 123.95 points or 0.90% up at new closing high of 13,873.20. It also touched its all-time intra-day high of 13,885.30.

Most Asia markets advance Asian markets mostly rose Tuesday following a record-breaking lead from Wall Street as investors cheered the passage of a huge US stimulus bill, which has helped temper fears about surging coronavirus infections and a new, fast-spreading strain of the disease. Japan's Nikkei 225 added 1.6% Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.8%, while China's Shanghai Composite was little changed. Singapore's SGX Nifty was up nearly 1%.