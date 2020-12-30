Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge lower in early trade ; banks, financials drag

Rupee update

The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.35 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.33 against the greenback, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close.

On Tuesday, rupee had settled at 73.42 against the US dollar.