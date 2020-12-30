Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty edge lower in early trade ; banks, financials drag

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) down 1% Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSHL) said its board has approved the company's merger into the country's largest stainless steel maker Jindal Stainless Ltd (JSL). Having a total melting capacity of 0.8 million tonne per annum (MTPA), Hisar-based JSHL is the largest specialty stainless steel producer in India with a diversified value-added product portfolio.

Rupee update The rupee appreciated by 9 paise to 73.33 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday supported by sustained foreign fund inflows and weakness in the American currency in the overseas market. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.35 against the US dollar, then inched higher to 73.33 against the greenback, registering a rise of 9 paise over its previous close. On Tuesday, rupee had settled at 73.42 against the US dollar.

RIL completes acquisition of IMG Worldwide’s stake in sports management JV Reliance Industries Ltd has completed acquisition of IMG Worldwide LLC's stake in their sports management joint venture IMG Reliance Ltd (IMG-R). "The company has, on December 28, 2020, completed the acquisition of equity shares of IMGR. Accordingly, IMG-R has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company," Reliance Industries said in a regulatory filing.

BSE Banks falls 0.5% Lenders should brace themselves for a tough time once the policy support given during the pandemic is withdrawn, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said, warning of a deterioration in asset quality. Housing financiers, RBI specifically said in its Trends and Progress report released on Tuesday, could see a substantial impairment in their loan assets because of delays in completion of housing projects, cost overruns and delayed investments by home buyers. View Full Image BSE Bankex

Future Enterprises up 1.6% Future group firms have started getting large orders from Reliance Industries, its CEO Kishore Biyani said in an email to his employees on Tuesday. This will be a big support for the cash-strapped future group firms before the completion of ₹24,713 crore buyout of the country's second-largest retailer by Reliance Industries' arm.

GIC Housing Finance drops 0.7% Housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a fine of ₹47,000 on GIC Housing Finance for violation of the guidelines. "Based on the examination of the issue, including the submission made by the company in the matter, the National Housing Bank has decided to levy a penalty of ₹47,000 for delayed and non-submission of returns," it said.

Market outlook "The markets seem a little nervous to hit the 14000 mark. We have gone around that level yesterday and today. It is really a mere formality to achieve that as the Nifty seems poised to conquer 14100 as a potential target. A good support lies at 13600 so traders can consider buying into this trend during any intra day correction," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

Vedanta drops 1.2% Promoters of Vedanta Ltd have pledged their holding in the company to raise $1.4 billion, mostly for repaying the debt that was coming up for maturity. In a stock exchange filing, Vedanta said its promoters raised $1 billion debt by issuing equivalent notes to Citicorp International Ltd. Separately, a unit of Vedanta Resources will issue $400 million in notes to an entity under Oaktree Capital Group. The notes in both cases will be partly secured by shares in Mumbai-listed unit Vedanta Ltd. The funds raised from Citicorp "will be used to fund the tender offer for any and all of Vedanta Resources Limited's (VRL) outstanding $900 million 8.25% bonds due 2021," the company said in the filing.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices opened higher on Wednesday led by gains in HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Sensex opened at 47,789.03, up 175.95 points or 0.37%, while Nifty advanced 48.30 points or 0.35% to open at 13,980.90. Nestle India, up over 1%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Titan, HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank. Power Grid was the only laggard in the 30-share barometer. View Full Image BSE Sensex

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Wednesday. At 9:02am, Sensex was at 47,796.53, up 183.45 points or 0.5%, while Nifty advanced 37.80 points or 0.3% at 13,970.40.

Markets at close on Tuesday Indian benchmark share indices continued their upward march for 5th straight session on Tuesday led by gains in financial and IT stocks. Investor sentiment remained upbeat amid positive global cues. Sensex ended at 47,613.08, up 259.33 points or 0.55%, while Nifty advanced 59.40 points or 0.43% to close at 13,932.60.

Asia Stocks drift Asian stocks were mixed Wednesday after US equities pulled back from record highs on fading prospects for bigger government aid checks to individuals. The dollar extended a decline. S&P 500 futures rose 0.2% as of 11:46 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 Index fell 0.2%. Topix index fell 0.7%. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.9%. South Korea’s Kospi index rose 0.8%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%. Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.7%. Singapore's SGX Nifty climbed 1%.