Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open 1% higher; banks gain; Future Retail up 20%

Adani group to acquire controlling interest in Mumbai airport

Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited) has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Limited.

GVK ADL is the holding company through which GVK Group holds 50.50% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (“MIAL"), which in turns holds 74% equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited