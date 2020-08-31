Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty open 1% higher; banks gain; Future Retail up 20%

Adani group to acquire controlling interest in Mumbai airport Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), the holding company of Adani Group for its airports business and a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited) has entered into an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Limited. GVK ADL is the holding company through which GVK Group holds 50.50% equity stake in Mumbai International Airport Limited (“MIAL"), which in turns holds 74% equity stake in Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited

Future Retail surges Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd will acquire Future Group’s retail, wholesale, logistics and warehousing businesses for ₹24,713 crore. The much-awaited deal between RIL and Future Group got its go-ahead on Saturday View Full Image

BSE MidCap BSE MidCap gained 0.2%

Nifty sectoral indices All Nifty sectoral indices in the green barring Media and Pharma

Nifty gainers/losers Banks shine on Nifty at open, while Airtel loses the most.

Markets open firm Sensex, Nifty opened strong on Monday tracking global markets. Nifty opened at 11770 points, while Sensex opened at 39986 points. Banks stocks were the gainers. Indusind Bank, Axis bank and SBI were the lead gainers while Bharti AIrtel fell nearly 1%.

Sensex pre-open Indian stocks were higher in pre-open trade with the Sensex and Nifty nearly 1% higher

Niifty at pre-open View Full Image

All eyes on GDP data The GDP data for the June quarter of FY21 to be released later today would reveal the extent of damage the coronavirus pandemic has caused to the Indian economy. While India’s economy had been slowing down well before the pandemic hit it, Asia’s third largest economy is expected to fall into a recession in FY21 for the first time in 40 years. Read the five things you should look for in the upcoming GDP data here.

Indian markets may rally on global cues Indian equities are likely to rise on Monday following rally in global peers. Trends in SGX Nifty suggest a positive opening of Indian benchmark indices. On Friday, the BSE Sensex ended at 39,467.31, adding 353.84 points or 0.90%. The 50-share Nifty closed at 11,655.25, adding 96 points or 0.83%.

Asian markets positive Asian shares touched a fresh two-year high on Monday as investors wagered monetary and fiscal policies globally would stay super stimulatory for a protracted period, keeping the safe-haven dollar on the defensive. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.2% to reach its highest since June 2018, extending a 2.8% rise last week. Japan's Nikkei jumped over 1.5%. Australia ASX rose 0.15%, Shanghai Composite Index of China gained around 1% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.4%.