Market LIVE: Indian equities seen volatile; SGX Nifty in the red

28 Oct 2020, 08:42 AM ISTMarket at close on Tuesday
Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by hopes of higher foreign inflows into local markets after MSCI said it would revise its global indexes to reflect changes in the country's foreign ownership limits.
The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.03% at 11,889.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.94% higher at 40,522.1.
28 Oct 2020, 08:40 AM ISTAsian shares sag on coronavirus, US election worries
Global shares slipped on Wednesday as coronavirus infections grew at an alarming pace in the United States and Europe, while uncertainty over next week's US elections added to a "risk off" tone.
Singapore's SGX Nifty was little changed.
Japan's Nikkei fell 0.3%.
China's Shanghai Composite dropped 0.17%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng declined 0.3%.
Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.26%.
South Korea's KOSPI was down 0.13%.
28 Oct 2020, 08:40 AM ISTDow, S&P 500 end lower on disappointing earnings
Stocks on Wall Street closed little changed on Tuesday, with the Dow and S&P 500 slipping on disappointing earnings and little hope for a US coronavirus stimulus before Election Day, though the Nasdaq rose ahead of big technology company results.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222.19 points, or 0.8%, to 27,463.19 and the S&P 500 lost 10.29 points, or 0.30%, to 3,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 72.41 points, or 0.64%, to 11,431.35.