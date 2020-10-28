Market LIVE: Indian equities seen volatile; SGX Nifty in the red

Market at close on Tuesday

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, fuelled by hopes of higher foreign inflows into local markets after MSCI said it would revise its global indexes to reflect changes in the country's foreign ownership limits.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed up 1.03% at 11,889.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.94% higher at 40,522.1.