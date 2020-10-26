Market LIVE: Sensex down 140 points, Nifty sub-11,900; metals, auto stocks drag

Rossari Biotech down 2.7% The company reported a 17% rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at ₹20.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. Revenues from operations stood at ₹171.7 crore as against ₹150.3 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

JK Tyre down 0.2% The JK Tyres and Industries Ltd stock took a breather on Monday, after a sharp rally last week. Following its September quarter earnings, the stock rose more than 20% in the past few trading sessions. There were two key highlights in the company’s results. Strong expansion in operating margins and management commentary focused on debt-reduction. (Full report)

DHFL down 5% The committee of creditors of debt-ridden DHFL is scheduled to meet today to take a call on four bids, including from Adani Group and Piramal Enterprises, received as part of resolution process for the beleaguered firm.

Nifty Auto, Nifty Metal top sectoral laggards View Full Image

Rupee falls 16 paise to 73.77 against US dollar in early trade The rupee depreciated 16 paise to 73.77 against the US dollar in opening trade on Monday as muted domestic equities and strong American currency weighed on investor sentiment. The local unit opened at 73.77 at the interbank forex market, down 16 paise over its last close. On Friday, the rupee had settled at 73.61 against the greenback.

ICICI Lombard up 0.4% ICICI Lombard General Insurance on Friday reported a 35 per cent growth in September quarter net profit at ₹415.74 crore, despite the losses due to natural calamities and mounting claims from the COVID-19 pandemic. Total income rose to ₹2,883.40 crore during the quarter from ₹2,739.67 crore a year ago.

JSW Steel drops 3.4% The company reported over 37% decline in consolidated net profit at ₹1,595 crore for the quarter ended 30 September. JSW Steel had posted ₹2,536 crore profit for the same quarter a year ago.

Vedanta up 0.33% Vedanta Ltd on Saturday said its board has approved the first interim dividend of ₹9.50 per equity share for the current fiscal amounting to ₹3,500 crore. The announcement has come days after the failed delisting offer of the metal to mining conglomerate.

Nestle India gains 2.5% FMCG major Nestle India Ltd reported a marginal decline in its net profit by 1.37% to ₹587.09 crore in the third quarter ended 30 September 2020. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of ₹595.27 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

RIL drops 1.8% Amazon.com Inc. has secured interim relief in a Singapore arbitration court, stalling partner Future Group’s plan to sell its retail and wholesale assets to a unit of rival Reliance Industries Ltd for ₹24,713 crore. The e-commerce giant claimed that Future Group had violated an investment contract when it agreed to sell its retail assets to Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL).

Market outlook "The range for the week ahead is between 11750 and 12050. The last two trading sessions have witnessed apathetic volumes because of which we have been trading in a lacklustre fashion all of last week. Since this is expiry week, we should expect additional volumes to flow in so that a direction in the Nifty can be witnessed," said Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments.

TechM up 0.5% Tech Mahindra on Friday reported 5.27% decline in September quarter net profit at ₹1,064.6 crore, even as profit margins widened sharply. Revenue of the Mahindra Group company grew 3.32% over last year and 2.32% over the preceding June quarter to ₹9,371 crore. The operating margin improved sequentially by over 4 percentage points to 14.2%.

RIL, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank top Sensex drags View Full Image

IndusInd Bank up 3.4% IndusInd Bank has denied having any exploratory talks with Kotak Mahindra Bank for a merger. “IndusInd Bank denies the rumour in certain media reports concerning a merger proposal, and considers it to be malicious, untrue and baseless," it said in a BSE filing.

Market opening Indian benchmark share indices on a opened flat note on Monday amid weakness in Asian peers. Sensex opened at 40,649.76, down 35.74 points or 0.09%, while Nifty advanced 7.05 points or 0.06% at 11,937.40. IndusInd Bank, rising over 3%, was the top Sensex gainer followed by Nestle, NTPC, L&T and HDFC. TechM, RIL, M&M, Asian Paints and SBI were among the laggards. Of 30 Sensex shares, 14 opened in the red. View Full Image

Market pre-opening Indian stocks traded higher in the pre-opening session on Monday. At 9:01 am, Sensex advanced 271 points or 0.67% to 40,829.49, while Nifty was at 11,986.35, up 56 points or 0.47%.

Stocks to Watch RIL, IndusInd Bank, Yes Bank, Nestle, Vedanta, JSW Steel and DHFL are among the top ten stocks that may be in news today. (Full report)

Market at close on Friday Equity benchmark Sensex ended 127 points higher on Friday, primarily led by gains in auto, metal and power sector stocks amid positive cues from global markets. After rising 252.63 points during the day, the 30-share Sensex settled 127.01 points or 0.31% higher at 40,685.50, and the broader NSE Nifty rose 33.90 points or 0.28% to end 11,930.35.

Asian shares muted Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Monday as surging coronavirus cases in Europe and the United states threatened the global outlook, while China's leaders meet to ponder the future of the economic giant. Singapore's SGX Nifty advanced 0.15%. Japan's Nikkei 225 was little changed. China's Shanghai Composite declined 0.58%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng advanced 0.54%. Australia's ASX 200 was up 0.11%. South Korea's Kospi dropped 0.12%.

