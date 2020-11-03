Market LIVE: HDFC twins, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 points, Nifty tops 11,800

Cadila’s Q2 results impressive as investors bank on covid-19 drugs to deliver

Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s Q2 result has been well ahead of expectations. Investors are banking on covid-19 drugs and the US business gaining traction in the coming quarters. Cadila’s revenues grew a decent 13% year-on-year (y-o-y). Its stock gained about 8% on the better-than-expected Q2 performance.

Cadila’s divisions have all perked up nicely with US growing at about 18% y-o-y. The India business growth of 11% is good given that the acute segment is not firing that well. The increased demand for active pharma ingredients (API) also pushed revenues in this division higher by about 52%. (Full report)